GoDaddy: Free Microbusiness Summit on February 24

Entrepreneurs seeking help will gain tools and insights about growth, marketing and finance by attending microbusiness event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Entrepreneurs with fewer than ten employees and future entrepreneurs are invited to the inaugural Microbusiness Summit on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St.

GoDaddy, the City of Las Vegas, Workforce Connections, and Bank of Nevada joined forces to sponsor the no-cost event. Entrance and parking are free, but registration is encouraged at https://bit.ly/MBSummitLV so that attendees can receive important updates.

Data shared by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative shows Southern Nevada is a mecca for microbusinesses, which are companies with fewer than ten employees, a unique web domain and an active website. At almost 28 microbusinesses per 100 people, the city of Las Vegas operates more than three times the number of microbusinesses per capita than the national average. In fact, more than 335,000 microbusinesses call the city of Las Vegas home.

"Our Venture Forward research demonstrates entrepreneurship is powerful for the economy, microbusiness owners and their community. I'm excited to share how attendees can save time and find more customers at this inaugural event in Las Vegas," said Gourav Pani, President of US Independents at GoDaddy.

Venture Forward data specifically for Las Vegas uncovered local entrepreneurs rate access to funding, online marketing efforts, and business licensing as top challenges, which is why the Microbusiness Summit focuses on those topics.

Attendees may drop into the Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to speak one-on-one with local business agencies who can answer questions and connect business owners to help.

Welcome remarks by Dr. Desirae King, a small business owner and noted motivational speaker, begin at 9:30 a.m., with the keynote address by Pani starting at 9:45 a.m.

Attendees can also attend special sessions on how to tap into capital featuring local banking experts at 10:15 a.m., and building an online presence with Amy Jennette, GoDaddy Senior Director of Marketing, at 10:45 a.m. There will also be a session on business licensing starting at 11:45 a.m.

"If you started a small business or are thinking about starting a business, this event is for you," said Irene Bustamante Adams, Workforce Connections Deputy Director and Chief Strategy Officer. "Whether your company is a side hustle or your main source of income, the Microbusiness Summit is a convenient way to gain knowledge and network with other entrepreneurs. Our goal is to help all business owners achieve their goals."

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. TTY (800) 326-6868 or Nevada Relay 711.

