Food Processing Distributor Nelson-Jameson Builds Jerome, Idaho, Distribution Center

The Twin Falls, Idaho, Operations Will Be Relocated to the Jerome Location

MARSHFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Nelson-Jameson, a leading food processing distributor with roots in dairy production supplies, announced that its current distribution operation in Twin Falls, Idaho, is relocating to its new strategic distribution center in Jerome. The company broke ground on the Jerome location in September 2022 as part of a strategic plan to open its most technologically advanced facility yet. Jerome is one of five Nelson-Jameson distribution centers in the U.S. to support its core operation of offering a broad range of food processing products and services that help companies uphold the highest standards of safety and compliance.



The New Nelson-Jameson Distribution Center in Jerome, Idaho

Photo Caption (Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson): Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson builds its most technologically advanced distribution center in Jerome, Idaho.



"Nelson-Jameson's commitment to the growth of the food processing industry in the Pacific Northwest is exemplified by our company's expansion in Idaho's Magic Valley. Our substantial investment in the Jerome distribution center underscores our dedication to the region while prioritizing food quality and safety for our customers," says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson.

The Jerome facility includes approximately 1.5 million cubic feet of combined storage, office space, refrigerated and frozen storage areas, and a service and maintenance area. The company designed the center to align with its forward-thinking environmental goals, including efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve sustainability for the food processing industry overall. Construction of the facility includes architecturally embedded, energy-saving features, including insulated concrete tilt wall panels, all LED lighting, occupancy sensors for lighting, high-efficiency HVAC systems, electronically controlled warehouse ventilation, and energy-efficient warehouse storage systems. Peterson Brothers from Twin Falls, Idaho, was the general contractor and Excel Engineering from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, served as the efficiency design team.

"Food safety is of paramount importance to Nelson-Jameson. Designed to align with industry advancements and regulations, the center fosters employee engagement in customer plants, offering technical expertise and leading training workshops. This exemplifies our commitment to partnering with food producers, delivering a holistic range of solutions for their success," says Rindy.

The Jerome distribution center is located at 2423 South Garfield Street, Jerome, ID 83338. It has transitioned operations of the Twin Falls location as of Feb. 1, 2024. A grand opening event is planned for the spring.

More information on the company can be found at www.nelsonjameson.com.

About Nelson-Jameson??

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 78,000 curated products, and employs more than 260 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more than 76 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

For more information, please visit https://nelsonjameson.com.

