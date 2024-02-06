The PNC Financial Services Group: Lead From Where You Are: Craft Your Story To Design Career Success

Join PNC Diversity & Inclusion for this special Black History Month event.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Ginny Clarke is a leadership expert, speaker and author with over 30 years of experience in recruiting and talent management. She is a trusted advisor who guides organizations toward success by focusing on conscious choices and personal accountability. Her story will help you deepen your self-awareness, identify your strengths, determine what success means for you and tell your own compelling story. Join PNC Diversity & Inclusion for this special Black History Month event.

Presenter

Virginia "Ginny" Clarke

Former Director, Executive Recruiting at Google

Holistic Leadership Strategist

Ginny Clarke is a world-renowned conscious leadership expert, sought-after speaker, author, instructor and advisor who helps individuals and organizations based on conscious choices and personal accountability.



She has over 30 years of experience in executive recruiting, talent management and commercial real estate. She has held leadership roles at Google and Spencer Stuart where she recruited senior leaders across sectors and functions, and specialized in diversity and internal mobility.



Ginny's focus on personal accountability and self-awareness empowers people to become radically accountable, creating a space for healthy, authentic leadership that inspires and transforms individuals and organizations.



Her approach to leadership is rooted in the Five Dimensions Of Conscious Leadership, which encourages leaders to deepen their self-awareness, speak their truth, inspire love, expand their consciousness and activate their mastery.



Ginny is the author of Career Mapping: Charting Your Course in the New World of Work and hosts the Fifth Dimensional Leadership podcast. She holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BA in French and Linguistics from the University of California at Davis. Ginny is the single mother of an adult son, Julian, who works in the entertainment industry.

Opening Remarks

Gyasi C. Chisley

Head of Corporate Healthcare

PNC Bank

Gyasi Chisley leads the strategic growth into all sectors of the healthcare ecosystem in collaboration with PNC's local/main street market model and leveraging PNC's deep network of relationship managers across the country to enhance the value that PNC brings to its clients that operate within the healthcare industry.



Gyasi has more than 25 years' experience within the healthcare industry and has led many health systems, health plans, and investment ventures. Functioning as a senior executive in various markets, Gyasi has served throughout government, private, and Fortune 500 companies. Gyasi's experience runs the gamut from nearly every sector within the healthcare industry.



As President and CEO, Gyasi led health systems in Atlanta, GA (now WellStar), New York, NY (formerly Catholic Medical Centers), Cincinnati, OH (UC Health & Mercy Health), Memphis, TN (Methodist Healthcare) and a national cancer network in multiple metropolitan areas (Cancer Treatment Centers of America). In every role, he has been able to establish considerable growth, forge significant partnerships, institute strong financial stability, and prioritize high quality/clinical acumen. Subsequently, Chisley assumed post as Senior Vice President/Chief Strategy Officer for UnitedHealthcare (UHC), where he created new payment products to improve health care delivery, fortified provider/payor relations, and oversaw acquisition of companies to improve quality metrics within UHC's suite of services.



Gyasi obtained a Masters of Health/Business Administration from the University of Michigan and dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Psychology and Biology from Morehouse College. He is board certified in healthcare and project management. Gyasi is an avid sports fan, a self-proclaimed movie buff, enjoys music/traveling, and running marathons in various cities around the world.

Moderator

Gina Coleman

Chief Diversity Officer

PNC Bank

Gina Coleman is senior vice president and chief diversity officer for The PNC Financial Services Group. In this role, Gina leads the development and implementation of strategies and programs that help further build and sustain a talented, diverse workforce and a culture of inclusion.



Gina, who rejoined PNC in August 2021, previously served as chief sales officer for MassMutual Great Lakes, where she led the new advisor sales teams, including a female financial services group; recruiting; strategic sales, and partnerships.



Gina is a business and community development professional and entrepreneur, with over 25 years combined experience in business, financial services, B2B and B2C sales and management roles. She also served as strategic partner of the Collective Financial Group, a specialized group within the firm, built to support female clients and drive more women into the career as financial advisors. Gina's professional career started at the New Jersey Nets as an intern, then as a sales/marketing representative before elevating to director of Community Relations. Between her corporate careers, she developed as an entrepreneur through ownership of businesses in the service industry.



Prior to leaving PNC, Gina served as Client & Community Relations director operating as the chief of staff for the Regional President office in Detroit. She was responsible for management of PNC's local foundation; implementing corporate initiatives; managing marketing, partner relations, client relations, and community outreach; as well as oversight of employee volunteerism and engagement in diversity and inclusion programs. Gina was a PNC-Certified Women's Business Advocate providing business and personal financial resources to support the achievement of female financial decision makers. She served as president of PNC's local Detroit Women Connect chapter, a women's employee business resource group. Gina also served as Workplace Banking development officer, Wealth Management channel development advisor and Community Development Banking consultant. In 2018, she received the PNC Performance Award, the highest employee recognition honor.



Gina serves on the board of directors of Beyond Basics, Detroit Public Schools Foundation, Inforum Michigan, board chair of Junior Achievement of Southeast Michigan, and community advisory board member of Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital. She is a member of Links, Inc., Greater Wayne County Chapter, and the National Basketball Wives Association.



Gina graduated Montclair State University in 1991 and a graduate of Leadership Detroit Class of XXXVI.

Closing Remarks

Johnathan C. Thrasher

Relationship Manager

PNC Bank Minority Business Development Group

Johnathan Thrasher is Vice President and Relationship Manager for PNC Bank's the Minority Business Development Group covering Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Missouri and has 30 years of finance and banking experience with a competency of Corporate Finance, SBA, C&I, and Real Estate lending. Jonathan received his bachelor's degree in economics from DePaul University and was inducted to the Golden Key National Honors Society for academic excellence.



Jonathan supports local and suburban Chicagoland Chambers of Commerce and colleges by providing business Financing Fundamentals education. He is PNC Bank's Chairperson of Supplier Diversity for the state of Illinois, encouraging partnerships with small businesses with Access to Capital events.

