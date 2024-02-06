Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
06.02.24
08:01 Uhr
68,50 Euro
-2,50
-3,52 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0070,0017:34
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 16:14
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents ($.30) per share of common stock payable on April 3, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024. This is a 1.7% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.