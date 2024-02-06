The "Europe 6G Market Analysis and Forecast, 2029-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe 6G market is projected to be $0.32 billion in 2028, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 100.72% and reach $240.02 billion by 2035. Europe 6G market is expected to increase because of the increasing demand for low latency networks for particular applications, as well as the expanding use of edge computing devices and internet services.

With numerous nations and businesses investing in the technology, Europe is establishing itself as a pioneer in 6G research and development. The 6G Action Plan was introduced by the European Union to organize and finance regional research projects. It seeks to guarantee that Europe can compete with other major players worldwide and maintains its leadership position in 6G innovation.

A number of European nations have set up specialized research facilities and testbeds to investigate and advance 6G technology, including Finland, Sweden, and Germany. Several European-based companies are actively engaged in 6G research and development, including Ericsson and Nokia.

Numerous use cases and applications, such as improved mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low-latency communications, enormous machine-type communications, and holographic communications, are anticipated to propel the Europe 6G industry. To enable high-speed, low-latency, and efficient wireless communication, these applications will need advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, terahertz frequency, and millimeter-wave communication.

Major players, including Nokia, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tele2 AB, among others, cater to the demand for 5G solutions and development of 6G in the Europe region. Due to their larger consumer bases, presence of key manufacturers and suppliers, and technological advancement in the telecommunications industry, Germany, Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland have indeed been highlighted as the leading countries in the development of the 6G market in Europe.

Overall, the Europe 6G market is anticipated to present noteworthy prospects for technology suppliers, network operators, and other relevant industry participants. It will be essential to the advancement of next-generation wireless technology and the digital revolution in a number of sectors, such as manufacturing, entertainment, transportation, and healthcare.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The increasing need for low latency and high data transfer networks for better consumer experience and industrial operations is pushing the market for 6G. Therefore, the 6G business is projected to be a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

The Europe 6G market is at the development or conceptualization stage and is projected to grow at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, product launches, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships and collaborations followed by product development.

The key players in the Europe 6G market analyzed and profiled in the study include 6G manufacturers that develop, maintain, and market 6G technology services, devices, equipment, and materials. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the 6G market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Analyst's Perspective on 6G Market

The 6G market has the ability to grow multi-fold in the coming years, owing to the ongoing developments and adoption of M2M communication and computing devices along with increasing demand for industry automation and adoption of smart technologies in different industries.

Moreover, large investments will be required for developing new technology and carrying out extensive research and development efforts to meet the performance requirements of the next-generation network. Growing initiatives and support from governments across the globe are expected to further fuel the growth of the 6G market.

However, certain technical challenges, such as the lack of global security guidelines and standards for 5G and 6G and increasing risks of data security and privacy threats, might restrain the growth of the 6G market. 6G technology is projected to be introduced by 2028 in some parts of the developed countries, while the technology is estimated to witness significant growth across all the region from 2030 onward.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for Europe 6G market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2029-2035?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

Which is expected to be the leading and fastest-growing segment in the Europe 6G market?

How will the adoption of the 6G technology be, and what will be the demand of the 6G market in the forecast period in different countries?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2029 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2029 $3.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $240.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 100.7% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Home Automation Solutions

1.1.1.2 Collaborations and Partnerships for Development of 6G Technologies

1.1.1.3 Growing Initiatives and Support from Governments Across the Globe

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.1.4.1 Telecom Operators and Network Equipment

1.1.4.1.1 Change in Telecom Operators Value Proposition and Adoptions of New Strategies

1.1.4.2 Application-Oriented Companies

1.1.4.2.1 Growth in Demand for Internet Applications Influencing the Growth in Internet and Mobile Subscription

1.1.4.2.2 Smart City and Smart Mobility Applications to Boost the Demand for High-Speed Connectivity

1.1.4.2.3 Others

1.1.5 Technologies Supporting 6G.

1.1.5.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.1.5.2 Terahertz Communication

1.1.5.3 Optical Wireless Communication

1.1.5.4 Free Space Optical Backhaul

1.1.5.5 Blockchain

1.1.5.6 Aerial Vehicles

1.1.5.7 Cell-Free Communications

1.1.5.8 Big Data Analytics

1.1.6 Transitioning from 5G to 6G

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 High Emphasis on Low Latency Network for Specific Applications

1.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Internet Services and Edge Computing Devices

1.2.1.3 Growth of Smart Technologies

1.2.1.4 Increased Emphasis on Satellite Communication

1.2.1.5 Development of New Low-Loss Materials for Advance Network

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Slower Transition from Older Communication Generation

1.2.2.2 Very Large Investment Requirements

1.2.2.3 Data Security and Privacy Threats

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Use of Holography in Communication

1.2.3.2 6G in Growth of IoT, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence

1.2.3.3 UN SDGs and Mobile Communications

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Developments

1.2.4.2 Market Developments

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.5 Case Study

2 Region

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyers Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe 6G Market (by End-use Application), Value Data

2.1.2.1.1 Europe 6G Market (by Consumer Application), Value Data

2.1.2.1.2 Europe 6G Market (by Industrial and Enterprise Application), Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe 6G Market (by Product Type), Value Data

2.1.3.1.1 Europe 6G Market (by Device), Value Data

2.1.3.1.2 Europe 6G Market (by Communication Infrastructure), Value Data

2.1.3.1.2.1 Europe 6G Market (by Wireless Infrastructure), Value Data

2.1.3.2 Europe 6G Market (by Material), Value Data

2.1.4 Europe 6G Market (by Country), Value Data

2.1.5 Europe (by Country)

2.1.5.1 Germany

2.1.5.2 Finland

2.1.5.3 Sweden

2.1.5.4 Switzerland

2.1.5.5 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

3.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

3.4 Company Profiles

3.4.1 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

3.4.1.1 Company Overview

3.4.1.1.1 Role of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 6G Market

3.4.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.4.1.2 Business Strategies

3.4.1.2.1 Market Development

3.4.1.2.2 Product Development

3.4.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.4.1.3.1 Partnerships, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.4.1.4 R&D Analysis

3.4.1.5 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

