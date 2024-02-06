Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Today, HerdWhistle is thrilled to announce the launch of its ground breaking mobile application, HerdWhistle MiniEye, available now for Android devices. This innovative app is set to revolutionize pet care by providing early risk detection through infrared imaging technology.





HerdWhistle MiniEye allows pet owners to take infrared pictures of their companion animals, such as cats or dogs, using their Android phones. The app then analyzes these images to display the animal's heat level, providing a unique, non-invasive method for early risk detection.

Adam Morand, COO comment:

HerdWhistle Technologies has long been focused on the industrial livestock industry and continues to advance our multi-species product offerings for livestock. In our discussions with livestock producers; everyone has companion animals, cats, dogs, horses and more. The question we repeatedly hear from industry is will our technology work on companion animals as well as livestock. We are launching our open beta of the MiniEye for smart phones to answer this question. Starting now, we have our MiniEye available on the Google PlayStore for download; search HerdWhistle. Later this summer we will have the iphone version available to take thermal images of your companion animals. It is our expectation to have health analytics available from all smart phones this fall.

Early Risk Detection

The core feature of HerdWhistle MiniEye is its ability to detect potential health risks in pets at an early stage. By monitoring their pet's heat levels, customers can identify unusual patterns or changes that may indicate a health issue. This early detection allows for timely intervention, potentially preventing more serious health problems down the line.

User-Friendly Interface

HerdWhistle MiniEye is designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind. The user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to navigate the app and understand the results. Plus, the app provides helpful tips and guidance on how to interpret the heat levels and what steps to take if a potential risk is detected.

Download Now

HerdWhistle MiniEye is now available for download on the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.herdwhistle.camera. Join HerdWhistle in their mission to improve pet health and wellbeing with this innovative technology.

For more information about HerdWhistle MiniEye, please visit the Company's website or contact their press office at press@herdwhistle.com.

About Us

HerdWhistle is a team of dedicated pet lovers and tech enthusiasts committed to creating innovative solutions for pet care. The Company's mission is to empower pet owners with the tools they need to provide the best possible care for their furry friends.

Forward-Looking Statement

As HerdWhistle launches the beta version of HerdWhistle MiniEye, the Company is excited about the potential this app holds for transforming pet care. HerdWhistle believes that their innovative approach to early risk detection can significantly improve the health and wellbeing of pets around the world.

However, HerdWhistle acknowledges that this is just the beginning. The app is currently in its beta phase, which means the Company is actively testing and refining its features. HerdWhistle is committed to learning from its users' experiences and feedback to make continuous improvements.

Over time, HerdWhistle anticipates that HerdWhistle MiniEye will become even more accurate and user-friendly. The Company is exploring new features and capabilities that will enhance its functionality and provide even more value to its users.

HerdWhistle looks forward to the journey ahead and is grateful for the support and feedback from its early adopters. Together, the Company and its customers can make a difference in the lives of pets and their owners.

Please note that this forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. HerdWhistle encourages users to provide feedback and report any issues they encounter to help the Company improve the app. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Press Contact:

investors@herdwhistle.com Phone: +1 587-943-4404

