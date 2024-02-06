New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Aiera, the leading streaming and intelligence platform dedicated to investor events, is announcing two high-value offerings for investors that leverage OpenAI. The first is a step-by-step instruction guide for institutional firms that are looking to build their own AI Assistant, leveraging Aiera's underlying event data. The second is an Aiera-powered GPT, which is now available in OpenAI's GPT marketplace.

1. Build-Your-Own Assistant: Combining Aiera's leading event coverage (60,000+ events per year across 13,000+ equities) with OpenAI's Assistant API, institutional firms can now build, configure, and manage their very own AI Assistant. While capable of freeform interrogation across earnings calls and other event types, institutions can then build on that foundation, customizing the Assistant to exactly fit their needs.

Within this framework, Aiera is helping institutions:

Retain proprietary ownership over the data and tools they create

Have seamless alignment with the firm's internal workflows and investment strategy

Maintain control over how data-driven outputs are conveyed, from a specific time-series to graphically displaying extracted numbers and KPIs from corporate events

For more information: Building Conversational Earnings Call Assistants with OpenAI and Aiera by Jacqueline Garrahan, Senior ML Engineer at Aiera.

2. Aiera GPT: Aiera has launched a ready-made, specialized Event Assistant in OpenAI's GPT marketplace. ChatGPT Plus users can interrogate corporate events via the ChatGPT interface, all powered by Aiera's underlying event data and coverage universe.

Users can generate event summaries and extract highlights, build a SWOT analysis, run a comparison of historical earnings calls, identify price reactions during an event, handle unstructured Q&A, and much more. While there is less available customization using this method, it requires zero development resources, allowing analysts to instantly have access to event-focused LLM tooling.

Click here to view Aiera GPT in OpenAI's Marketplace.

"In an LLM-powered world, it is more important than ever to control and manage your own data," said Ken Sena, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiera. "Rather than having to choose between relying on ChatGPT to find the data you need on the open web, or the expense and effort to build a model entirely from scratch, you can now build an Assistant atop these foundational models more quickly, cheaply, and securely, with Aiera as a content source and partner."

About Aiera:

Aiera offers an advanced streaming experience across 13,000+ equities, 60,000+ public events (such as earnings calls and conference presentations) per year, private recordings, and more. Since 2017, Aiera has been leading the transformation in how investment professionals and executives access, organize, and drive insights across market-moving events through its emphasis on calendar access, quality connection, and advanced language modeling applications. Through a closed, yet extensible architecture, Aiera combines in-house model building and training to offer investors the industry's most accurate generative AI, automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing solutions, targeting earnings and other key investor events, all in one platform. Aiera is trusted by the world's top asset managers and global institutions, with services delivered through an easily-navigable user interface, APIs, and UI components. Learn more at aiera.com.

Building Conversational Earnings Call Assistants with OpenAI and Aiera



