• Long-term partnership for a new, global, innovative, free-to-air, sport streaming service
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland - February 6, 2024 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the world's leading independent providers of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of public service media organizations, today announced a partnership to deliver and operate "Eurovision Sport", a new worldwide direct-to-consumer (D2C) sport streaming service.
The platform provides free-to-air streaming access to major sporting events through a digital experience that is easy-to-navigate, with multiple sport categories and dedicated portals for Federations and sporting organizations. It supports a worldwide fan reach, minute-by-minute rights management, and an immersive sports guide managing thousands of hours of content. A unit of NAGRAVISION, Nagra Sport will handle the technical operations of the platform to manage content and users.
In line with the free-to-air mission of public broadcast services, the platform will be supported by advertising, sponsorships, FAST channels, and other monetization capabilities and will interwork with the EBU Members, the European Public Service Broadcasters by providing continuity of live events across their own networks.
Constant innovation will ensure that sports fans can customize their viewing experience. For example, the platform will soon integrate the innovative Eurovox service, an AI-based live translation of sport commentaries that will eventually support most languages in Europe.
"This project is aligned with our strategic direction to support the future of broadcast media. We are delighted to partner with the EBU to offer fans an innovative platform to watch high quality sports through free-to-air streaming," said André Kudelski, Chairman and CEO of the Kudelski Group.
Eurovision Sport is available to download from Android and iOS app stores, as well as on web and mobile web at: https://www.eurovisionsport.com
The service will also be available via Connected TVs and selected Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels later in the year.
The EBU strives to secure a sustainable future for public service media, provide its members with world-class content from news to sports and music, and builds on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a centre for learning and sharing.
