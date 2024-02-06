Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRA SPORT AND THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION (EBU) PARTNER TO LAUNCH "EUROVISION SPORT"



06.02.2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST





• Long-term partnership for a new, global, innovative, free-to-air, sport streaming service

• Aggregating sports rights and complementing Europe's Public Service Broadcasters

• Constant innovation to let fans customize their viewing experience

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland - February 6, 2024 - NAGRA VISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the world's leading independent providers of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of public service media organizations, today announced a partnership to deliver and operate "Eurovision Sport", a new worldwide direct-to-consumer (D2C) sport streaming service. The platform provides free-to-air streaming access to major sporting events through a digital experience that is easy-to-navigate, with multiple sport categories and dedicated portals for Federations and sporting organizations. It supports a worldwide fan reach, minute-by-minute rights management, and an immersive sports guide managing thousands of hours of content. A unit of NAGRAVISION, Nagra Sport will handle the technical operations of the platform to manage content and users. In line with the free-to-air mission of public broadcast services, the platform will be supported by advertising, sponsorships, FAST channels, and other monetization capabilities and will interwork with the EBU Members, the European Public Service Broadcasters by providing continuity of live events across their own networks. Constant innovation will ensure that sports fans can customize their viewing experience. For example, the platform will soon integrate the innovative Eurovox service, an AI-based live translation of sport commentaries that will eventually support most languages in Europe. "This project is aligned with our strategic direction to support the future of broadcast media. We are delighted to partner with the EBU to offer fans an innovative platform to watch high quality sports through free-to-air streaming," said André Kudelski, Chairman and CEO of the Kudelski Group.



"We firmly believe that sport should be for all. Our public service media Members already bring many of the world's leading sporting events to audiences free-to-air and now, thanks to our partnership with Nagravision, this new digital platform will mean fans never have to miss a minute of their favourite events", said Noel Curran, Director General of the EBU. Eurovision Sport is available to download from Android and iOS app stores, as well as on web and mobile web at: https://www.eurovisionsport.com The service will also be available via Connected TVs and selected Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels later in the year. About NAGRAVISION

NAGRAVISION, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About the EBU

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world's foremost alliance of public service media (PSM). Its mission is to make PSM indispensable. It represents 112 media organizations in 56 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and has an additional 30 Associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas. Its members operate nearly 2,000 television and radio channels alongside numerous online platforms. Together, they reach audiences of more than one billion people around the world, broadcasting in more than 150 languages. The EBU strives to secure a sustainable future for public service media, provide its members with world-class content from news to sports and music, and builds on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a centre for learning and sharing. The EBU has offices in Brussels, Rome, Moscow, New York, Washington DC and Madrid. Its headquarters are in Geneva.

About Eurovision Sport

Eurovision Sport manages the media rights for 14 sports on behalf of EBU Members, delivering over 43,000 hours of sport a year through agreements with 28 international sports federations. We showcase almost 200 events every year and are proud to operate a gender-balanced rights portfolio.

Media contacts NAGRAVISION

Christina Anderson

Senior Director, Communications

Kudelski Group

+41 792 322 964

+41 217 320 626

christina.anderson@nagra.com European Broadcasting Union

EBU Press Centre

press@ebu.ch

T +41 22 717 2220



