Several containers with fake glass-glass module are said to be in circulation in Europe. Germany's Bauer Solar has taken legal action against the counterfeiters, who are suspected to be based in China. It said the fake panels can be identified by the packaging and a lack of wooden reinforcements for the pallets.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based PV manufacturer Bauer Solar has warned that its solar modules have been counterfeited. A number of European customs authorities have informed the company about several containers of fake Bauer Solar products now in circulation in Europe. Bauer Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...