GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Summary Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 Change (in thousands, except per share data) Select reported measures: Net sales $ 884,792 $ 1,011,241 -12.5% Gross profit $ 100,748 $ 115,334 -12.6% Gross profit margin % 11.39 % 11.41 % -2bp Operating income $ 26,826 $ 39,432 -32.0% GAAP net income $ 32,726 $ 25,734 27.2% GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.29 $ 1.01 27.7% Operating cash flow $ 63,224 $ (26,885 ) n/m Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,459 $ 48,815 -21.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 4.35 % 4.83 % -48bp Non-GAAP net income $ 21,587 $ 26,941 -19.9% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.85 $ 1.06 -19.8% Free cash flow $ 60,675 $ (29,389 ) n/m n/m - not meaningful

"Strong cash flow and Intelisys recurring revenue growth are the highlights for our second quarter results," said Mike Baur, Chair and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "Our teams are navigating well through the challenging industry demand cycles."

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 totaled $884.8 million, down 12.5% year-over-year. Specialty Technology Solutions net sales for the second quarter decreased 17.0% year-over-year to $520.7 million. Soft demand in barcode, mobility and point of sale was partially offset by growth in networking. Modern Communications & Cloud net sales for the second quarter decreased 5.1% year-over-year to $364.1 million due to lower sales volumes in communications hardware, partially offset by growth in Cisco products. Intelisys net billings increased to approximately $2.64 billion annualized, and Intelisys net sales for the second quarter increased 7.5%.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased 12.6% year-over-year to $100.7 million. Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 11.39%, compared to 11.41% for the prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, operating income was $26.8 million compared to $39.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Second quarter fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP operating income decreased to $30.6 million down from $40.7 million for the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 totaled $32.7 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Second quarter fiscal year 2024 non-GAAP net income totaled $21.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, down from $26.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Interest expense for the quarter decreased to $3.4 million, down from $5.1 million for the prior-year quarter, reflecting lower borrowings.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased 21.2% to $38.5 million, or 4.35% of net sales, compared to $48.8 million, or 4.83% of net sales, for the prior-year quarter.

ScanSource generated $156.8 million of operating cash flow and $151.9 million of free cash flow in the first six months of fiscal year 2024.

Updated Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

ScanSource updates its expectations for net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 and replaces previously provided guidance:

FY24 Annual Outlook Prior FY24 Annual Outlook Net sales At least $3.5 billion At least $3.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) At least $155 million At least $170 million Free cash flow At least $200 million At least $200 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cash shared-based compensation expense. ScanSource's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

Webcast Details and Earnings Infographic

At approximately 8:45 a.m. ET today, an Earnings Infographic, as a supplement to this press release and the earnings conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and business in a conference call today, February 6, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available for all interested parties and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including ScanSource's FY24 outlook, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the following factors, which are neither presented in order of importance nor weighted: macroeconomic conditions, including potential prolonged economic weakness, inflation, the failure to manage and implement ScanSource's organic growth strategy, credit risks involving ScanSource's larger customers and suppliers, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting ScanSource's international operations, economic weakness and inflation, risk to the business from a cyberattack, a failure of IT systems, failure to hire and retain quality employees, loss of ScanSource's major customers, relationships with key suppliers and customers or a termination or a modification of the terms under which it operates with these key suppliers, changes in ScanSource's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in ScanSource's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. Except as may be required by law, ScanSource expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ScanSource also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on sale of business, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis excluding acquisitions and divestitures (organic growth): ScanSource discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions and divestitures prior to the first full year from the transaction date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Additional Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, ScanSource discloses non-GAAP SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted EPS). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on sale of business, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding ScanSource's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on sale of business, restructuring costs, cyberattack restoration costs, tax recovery, and non-cash share-based compensation expense. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in ScanSource's business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from the business operations more clearly. The presentation for Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented has been recast to reflect this change to enhance comparability between periods. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted return on invested capital ("Adjusted ROIC"): Adjusted ROIC assists management in comparing ScanSource's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of its performance. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of ScanSource's performance during the year.

Free cash flow: ScanSource presents free cash flow as it believes this measure provides more information regarding liquidity and capital resources. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that ScanSource reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ScanSource's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, software as a service ("SaaS"), connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of mobility and barcode, point-of-sale (POS), payments, networking, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2024 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,987 $ 36,178 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $19,243 at December 31, 2023 and $15,480 at June 30, 2023 662,799 753,236 Inventories 575,137 757,574 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122,272 110,087 Total current assets 1,405,195 1,657,075 Property and equipment, net 36,546 37,379 Goodwill 208,214 216,706 Identifiable intangible assets, net 45,313 68,495 Deferred income taxes 19,478 17,764 Other non-current assets 66,059 70,750 Total assets $ 1,780,805 $ 2,068,169 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 540,642 $ 691,119 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 58,460 78,892 Income taxes payable 3,653 9,875 Current portion of long-term debt 7,857 6,915 Total current liabilities 610,612 786,801 Deferred income taxes - 3,816 Long-term debt, net of current portion 139,899 144,006 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 20,878 178,980 Other long-term liabilities 55,815 49,268 Total liabilities 827,204 1,162,871 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,154,469 and 24,844,203 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 63,983 58,241 Retained earnings 984,836 936,678 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,218 ) (89,621 ) Total shareholders' equity 953,601 905,298 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,780,805 $ 2,068,169 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 884,792 $ 1,011,241 $ 1,761,098 $ 1,955,054 Cost of goods sold 784,044 895,907 1,553,842 1,726,236 Gross profit 100,748 115,334 207,256 228,818 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,921 69,074 142,356 140,667 Depreciation expense 2,964 2,678 5,759 5,441 Intangible amortization expense 4,037 4,150 8,230 8,391 Operating income 26,826 39,432 50,911 74,319 Interest expense 3,359 5,060 8,945 8,507 Interest income (2,119 ) (2,027 ) (3,444 ) (3,618 ) Gain on sale of business (14,533 ) - (14,533 ) - Other expense, net 73 207 750 955 Income before income taxes 40,046 36,192 59,193 68,475 Provision for income taxes 7,320 10,458 11,035 18,699 Net income $ 32,726 $ 25,734 $ 48,158 $ 49,776 Per share data: Net income per common share, basic $ 1.31 $ 1.02 $ 1.93 $ 1.97 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,035 25,287 24,961 25,244 Net income per common share, diluted $ 1.29 $ 1.01 $ 1.91 $ 1.96 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,334 25,502 25,235 25,454

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 48,158 $ 49,776 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on sale of business (14,533 ) - Depreciation and amortization 14,475 14,285 Amortization of debt issue costs 193 385 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,472 33 Share-based compensation 5,340 5,679 Deferred income taxes (1,703 ) 932 Finance lease interest 46 24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 75,579 (49,541 ) Inventories 182,168 (146,826 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,576 ) 30,487 Other non-current assets 3,208 (7,168 ) Accounts payable (135,138 ) 33,820 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,678 ) (13,268 ) Income taxes payable (6,254 ) 6,036 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 156,757 (75,346 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,865 ) (4,262 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash transferred 17,978 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,113 (4,262 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit, net of expenses 1,134,629 1,232,058 Repayments on revolving credit, net of expenses (1,292,729 ) (1,137,897 ) Repayments on long-term debt, net (3,165 ) (1,407 ) Borrowings (repayments) on finance lease obligation (442 ) 17,465 Debt issuance costs - (492 ) Exercise of stock options 4,309 634 Taxes paid on settlement of equity awards (2,657 ) (2,332 ) Common stock repurchased (1,251 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (161,306 ) 108,029 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 245 37 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,809 28,458 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,178 37,987 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 44,987 $ 66,445

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended December 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted return on invested capital ratio (Adjusted ROIC), annualized(a) 13.2 % 15.6 % Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 32,726 $ 25,734 Plus: Interest expense 3,359 5,060 Plus: Income taxes 7,320 10,458 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 7,258 7,057 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 50,663 48,309 Plus: Tax recovery (1,386 ) (2,858 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 2,571 3,364 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs 703 - Plus: Cyberattack restoration costs 441 - Plus: Gain on sale of business (14,533 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for Adjusted ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 38,459 $ 48,815 Invested Capital Calculations: Equity - beginning of the quarter $ 915,253 $ 827,004 Equity - end of the quarter 953,601 862,386 Plus: Share-based compensation, net 1,919 2,496 Plus: Cyberattack restoration costs, net 329 - Plus: Divestiture costs 703 - Plus: Tax recovery, net (640 ) (1,886 ) Plus: Gain on sale of business (14,533 ) - Average equity 928,316 845,000 Average funded debt (b) 227,688 392,853 Invested capital (denominator for Adjusted ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 1,156,004 $ 1,237,853 (a) The annualized adjusted EBITDA amount is divided by days in the quarter times 365 days per year, or 366 days for leap year. There were 92 days in the current and prior-year quarter. (b) Average funded debt is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

Quarter ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating cash flow $ 63,224 $ (26,885 ) $ 156,757 $ (75,346 ) Less: Capital Expenditures (2,549 ) (2,504 ) (4,865 ) (4,262 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 60,675 $ (29,389 ) $ 151,892 $ (79,608 )

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change Specialty Technology Solutions: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 520,651 627,548 (17.0 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) (886 ) - Non-GAAP net sales $ 519,765 $ 627,548 (17.2 )% Modern Communications & Cloud: Net sales, reported $ 364,141 $ 383,693 (5.1 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) (4,323 ) - Less: Divestitures $ (1,628 ) $ (2,170 ) Non-GAAP net sales $ 358,190 $ 381,523 (6.1 )% Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 884,792 $ 1,011,241 (12.5 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) (5,209 ) - Less: Divestitures $ (1,628 ) $ (2,170 ) Non-GAAP net sales $ 877,955 $ 1,009,071 (13.0 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 795,382 $ 909,221 (12.5 )% International: Net sales, reported $ 89,410 $ 102,020 (12.4 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) (5,209 ) - Less: Divestitures (1,628 ) (2,170 ) Non-GAAP net sales $ 82,573 $ 99,850 (17.3 )% Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 884,792 $ 1,011,241 (12.5 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) (5,209 ) - Less: Divestitures (1,628 ) (2,170 ) Non-GAAP net sales $ 877,955 $ 1,009,071 (13.0 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended December 31, 2023 GAAP

Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Divestiture

costs Tax recovery Cyberattack

restoration

costs Gain on sale

of business(a) Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) SG&A expenses $66,921 - $(703) $1,386 $(441) - $67,163 Operating income 26,826 4,037 703 (1,386) 441 - 30,621 Pre-tax income 40,046 4,037 703 (1,386) 441 (14,533) 29,308 Net income 32,726 3,002 703 (640) 329 (14,533) 21,587 Diluted EPS $1.29 $0.12 $0.03 $(0.03) $0.01 $(0.57) $0.85 Quarter ended December 31, 2022 GAAP

Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Divestiture

costs Tax recovery Cyberattack

restoration

costs Gain on sale

of business(a) Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) SG&A expense $69,074 - - $2,858 - - $71,932 Operating income 39,432 4,150 - (2,858) - - 40,724 Pre-tax income 36,192 4,150 - (2,858) - - 37,484 Net income 25,734 3,093 - (1,886) - - 26,941 Diluted EPS $1.01 $0.12 - $(0.07) - - $1.06 (a) Reflects gain on the sale of the UK-based intY business. This transaction resulted in a capital loss for tax purposes. ScanSource did not record a tax provision on the capital loss since there were no offsetting capital gains.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024:

FY 24 Outlook GAAP operating income At least $111 million Intangible amortization $17 million Depreciation expense $12 million Share-based compensation expense $11 million Interest income and income (expense), net $4 million Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $155 million

GAAP operating cash flow At least $210 million Less: Capital expenditures $10 million Free cash flow (non-GAAP) At least $200 million

