Thankable Corp.: Thankable, the Groundbreaking Interactive Gratitude Journal That Saved a Man's Life, Set to Launch on Kickstarter

A year of gratitude journaling helped this founder and CEO lose 100 lbs. and tackle his crippling anxiety, and he now vows to bring that same breakthrough to as many people as possible.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / At 360 pounds, with severe anxiety and a litany of physical ailments, Jason Neufeld hit rock bottom in November 2020. Traditional and alternative remedies had failed him, and he was skeptical when his therapist introduced him to the practice of gratitude journaling. Within a year, Neufeld was down over 100 pounds, and his mental and physical health problems, including sleep apnea, disappeared.

Jason Neufeld, before & after

Gratitude journaling helped this entrepreneur lose over 100 lbs. and a host of medical issues.

Inspired by the life-altering power of gratitude journaling, the entrepreneur explored other journals to help further his daily practice. However, he was disappointed by the generic and uninspired options he found on the market. Neufeld took matters into his own hands, assembling a small team of dedicated experts and working diligently for the last two years to launch the Thankable Gratitude Journal, the first truly interactive gratitude Journal.

"After my experience with gratitude journaling, I wondered why more people weren't tapping into this powerful tool, but once I saw what was out there, I realized we need something better," shares Neufeld. "My team and I analyzed over 50 existing products and 10,000 testimonials and reviews to develop the Thankable Gratitude Journal."

What sets the Thankable Gratitude Journal apart is the interactive element. Current journals repeat the same content every day, often feeling repetitive and uninspired, but Thankable:

Introduces new and unique daily prompts alongside captivating and life-enriching personal stories from the authors

Has integrated postcards to help users express gratitude externally to the people they cherish

Includes free space for writing, drawing, word clouds - there is no limit to how users can express their gratitude

The Thankable journal, bound in premium Vegan leather, is also an eco-friendly option. Investing in a daily gratitude practice can positively transform the lives of millions. Research shows that people who practice gratitude have lower stress levels, greater emotional functioning, and better cardiovascular and immune health.

With mental health concerns taking center stage, Thankable brings solutions. The gratitude journal launches on Kickstarter in February with special VIP deals and incentives for early customers. Sign up today at www.thankable.co to be the first to access this transformative tool.

