DJ Linedata Services: 2023 revenue: EUR183.3m (+6.1%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: 2023 revenue: EUR183.3m (+6.1%) 06-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023 revenue: EUR183.3m (+6.1%) In EURm 2022 2023 Change Change at constant structure and exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 117.5 122.1 +3.9% +6.1% LENDING & LEASING 55.1 61.2 +10.9% +6.4% TOTAL LINEDATA 172.7 183.3 +6.1% +6.2%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURm)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 6 February 2024 - Linedata (LIN:FP) reported full-year 2023 revenue of EUR183.3m, an increase of 6.1% compared to 2022. At constant structure and exchange rates, organic growth was 6.2%, driven by momentum in all Linedata businesses. The Group posted organic revenue growth for the third consecutive year.

Recurring revenue for the fiscal year was EUR137.5m, representing 75% of total revenue. On a comparable basis, recurring revenue was up EUR4.7m, mainly driven by service activities in Asset Management, and Lending & Leasing.

In Q4 2023, bookings accelerated to EUR25.4m, representing a EUR6.2m increase versus the same period last year which was largely due to the Lending & Leasing segment. Full year bookings were up nearly 22%, at EUR75.6m, versus EUR62.0m in 2022.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR29.1m, +6.3%; Q2: EUR30.5m, +3.9%; Q3: EUR30.4m, +6.1%; Q4: EUR32.2m, +0.0%)

Revenue generated in the Asset Management segment increased to EUR122.1m, representing organic growth of 6.1%. In reported data, the increase is 3.9% due to a negative currency impact on the year, particularly on the dollar. Commercial activity surged, with full-year bookings up 13.3%, at EUR43.0m.

Revenue of the Software segment came to EUR89.2m, slightly down by 1.2% on a reported basis and stable at constant exchange rates.

AMP platform migration projects continued at a brisk pace, enabling Front Office solutions to post organic growth of +EUR3.5m. Furthermore, in the United Kingdom, Linedata successfully deployed the first phase of a new contract signed in early 2022 with a global player in Asset Management. The performance of the Front Office and the dynamism of the projects in the field of «Transfer Agency» made it possible to compensate for the income decline in Fund Services.

2023 saw the Services sub-segment continue its robust momentum, with revenue up 20.9% in reported terms versus the same period last year. This continued upward trend further illustrates Linedata's sound positioning in co-sourcing for the investment management market. As a result, revenue for this activity has nearly doubled in three years, up from EUR17.0m in 2020 to EUR32.9m in 2023.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR13.4m, +5.0%; Q2: EUR14.5m, +7.8%; Q3: EUR14.2m, +6.6%, Q4: EUR19.1m, +22.0%)

Revenue for the Lending & Leasing segment amounted to EUR61.2m in 2023, up 10.9% in reported terms. Excluding perimeter and currency effects, revenue was up 6.4%, propelled by a major project signed by Linedata Ekip360 in Q4 2023. Full-year bookings came in at EUR32.6m, versus EUR24.1m in 2022, representing an increase of 35.4%.

With the successful integration of Audaxys, a company acquired in Portugal in early 2023, Linedata is in line with its development plan in Southern Europe.

Outlook

Linedata expects its operating profit to improve during the second half of 2023.

Next communication: Full-year 2023 results, 13 February 2024, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1200 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.3 million in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

www.linedata.com

Linedata Cap Value Finance Department Financial communication +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LINEDATA - CP Chiffre d'Affaires 2023 VDEF UK

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Linedata Services 27 rue d'Orléans 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine France Internet: www.linedata.com ISIN: FR0004156297 Euronext Ticker: LIN AMF Category: Inside information / Information on annual revenues EQS News ID: 1831563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1831563 06-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)