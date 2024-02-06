DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 06-Feb-2024 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 06/02/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 9,196 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 642.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 642.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 642.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,728,911 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,453,428.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

6 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 6 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 642.0000 9,196

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 157 642.00 11:13:37 00068771529TRLO0 XLON 37 642.00 11:17:34 00068771636TRLO0 XLON 5 642.00 11:53:00 00068772789TRLO0 XLON 210 642.00 11:59:26 00068772988TRLO0 XLON 210 642.00 11:59:32 00068772989TRLO0 XLON 2960 642.00 11:59:59 00068773002TRLO0 XLON 238 642.00 12:01:33 00068773034TRLO0 XLON 416 642.00 13:41:53 00068775934TRLO0 XLON 89 642.00 13:59:50 00068776532TRLO0 XLON 441 642.00 14:27:26 00068777874TRLO0 XLON 237 642.00 14:27:26 00068777875TRLO0 XLON 479 642.00 14:56:20 00068779288TRLO0 XLON 435 642.00 15:29:16 00068780747TRLO0 XLON 82 642.00 15:29:16 00068780748TRLO0 XLON 18 642.00 15:45:54 00068781678TRLO0 XLON 427 642.00 15:59:08 00068782353TRLO0 XLON 137 642.00 15:59:08 00068782354TRLO0 XLON 182 642.00 16:04:26 00068782702TRLO0 XLON 23 642.00 16:29:24 00068784422TRLO0 XLON 30 642.00 16:29:29 00068784431TRLO0 XLON 635 642.00 16:35:09 00068784642TRLO0 XLON 863 642.00 16:35:09 00068784643TRLO0 XLON 75 642.00 16:35:09 00068784644TRLO0 XLON 6 642.00 16:35:09 00068784645TRLO0 XLON 804 642.00 16:35:09 00068784646TRLO0 XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 302078 EQS News ID: 1831745 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1831745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2024 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)