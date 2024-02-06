Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 19:02
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glowtify Technology: Glowtify Welcomes New Strategic Investors and Advisors, Bolstering Its Future in E-Commerce Innovation

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Glowtify, a key player in e-commerce marketing, is excited to share a significant update to its advisory team. We're welcoming new advisors and investors: Sébastien Leduc, co-founder of Workleap, and Olivier Blais, co-founder of Moov.ai. They will be joining as advisors and investors, contributing their rich experience alongside Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, co-founder of Flinks, and the original Glowtify founders.



This significant investment and advisory commitment from Sébastien Leduc and Olivier Blais is a strong vote of confidence in Glowtify's vision. Their involvement brings extensive SaaS and AI expertise, greatly supporting our mission to grow and transform the e-commerce landscape.

The participation of Sébastien Leduc and Olivier Blais, both highly experienced in their fields, represents a major milestone for Glowtify. It highlights our ongoing growth and scaling efforts, as we keep pushing forward and innovating in the e-commerce marketing sector.

"Glowtify extends beyond its capabilities as a generative content app, becoming a go-to resource for online business owners. Here, they can find unique, outstanding, and personalized recommendations that help illuminate the path to success. Glowtify is a helpful starting point for hundreds of store owners to be more successful in their own e-commerce journey," said Marc Allard, Glowtify's CEO.

About Glowtify:

Glowtify uses AI to give business owners and marketing teams a clear path to e-commerce success, and the tools to get there faster. With advanced AI capabilities, Glowtify is redefining online marketing, offering tailored analytics and content generation that aligns with the unique identity of each brand.

Contact Information

Marc Allard
CEO
marc@glowtify.com
514-715-5264

SOURCE: Glowtify

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.