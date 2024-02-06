Regulatory News:

Mercialys' commitment to fighting climate change is once again rewarded. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a leading international organization for assessing corporate climate policies, has placed Mercialys on its "A list," the highest level of its ranking for the 6th consecutive year, encompassing 1.5% of participating companies.

As such, Mercialys has been recognized as one of the top 346 companies globally, out of nearly 23,000 respondents to the questionnaire in 2023.

Each year, the CDP assesses the exhaustiveness and quality of companies' reporting including climate risk management, setting ambitious and science aligned targets and performance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

By taking part in this questionnaire for 7 years whose answers are made public -, Mercialys demonstrates its commitment to transparency and providing reliable and comparable environmental data to investors and all stakeholders.

Mercialys' renewed presence on the Climate "A List" reflects the actions and investments implemented over the long term through the company's portfolio of shopping centers to contribute to carbon neutrality. In this regard, Mercialys has already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (scopes 1 and 2) per square meter by -35% between 2017 and 2023.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,054 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2022 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206853209/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com

CSR contact

Audrey Servadio

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 76 07

Email: rse@mercialys.com