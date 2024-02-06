Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSXV: GENX) (OTCQB: GENPF) ("GENIX" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to its news release of January 18, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's application to amend both the exercise price and the warrant accelerator terms, in addition to extending the expiry dates of 3,354,945 previously issued and outstanding warrants (the "Warrants").

The current exercise price of the Warrants will be reduced from $0.30 per warrant share to $0.15 per warrant share. In addition, all of the Warrants will be subject to an accelerator repricing from $0.50 per share to a new accelerator price of $0.25 per share.

Warrant Extension Terms

2,101,612* warrants will be extended to July 24, 2025

1,253,333* warrants will be extended to August 13, 2025

* The total warrants have been corrected from the following press releases announced on June 22, 2020, July 17, 2020, August 6, 2022, July 20, 2022, July 28 2022.

The Company notes that previous press releases (July 20, 2022 and July 28, 2022) had, due to a clerical error, incorrectly noted the warrants for July at 2,136,612 and Aug at 1,218,333. The full number of warrants remains the same. The Company also notes that the private placement announced on June 22, 2020, July 17, 2020 and August 6, 2020 issued a total of 6,609,894 common shares.

Genix sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the inadvertent provision of incorrect warrant numbers. We regret any disruptions this may have caused and appreciate your understanding.

About Genix

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a novel and generic ophthalmic drugs company. The Company is focused on the research, development, manufacture, licensing and sales of novel and innovative healthcare products. In particular, these products include evidence-based, proprietary over-the-counter ("OTC") nutraceuticals, and other single molecule generic drugs that have been shown to deliver consistent and verifiable results in various therapeutic areas.

