Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products is adding an exciting new color to the company's Designer fencing system. Designer Fencing features privacy, security, and distinctive curb appeal for residential and commercial properties. In addition to a choice of White, Tan, Mocha, Cottage Grey, Sienna, Storm, and Antique Beige, Designer fence infill panels are now available in a rich color called 'Black Onyx'.

Designer Fencing is a premium alternative to other fencing systems. For ultimate durability and security, Designer Fencing features a unique blend of vinyl infill panels and is framed by powder-coated aluminum rails and posts. Designer fencing is available in 48", 60", and 72" heights with vertically grooved infills between aluminum top and bottom rails, and a side channel. Infill panels are available in 6" and 11.28" wide verticals. Designer fencing comes in standard 8' sections making installation fast and easy. The durable aluminum rails and posts are available in 12 standard colors. Unlike wood fencing which can warp, buckle, and split when exposed to the elements, Designer vinyl and aluminum privacy fencing remains uniform, stable and never need to be stained or painted.

Designer Black Onyx fencing incorporates proprietary laminated panel surfaces that are highly resistant to fading. Designer fencing is a perfect choice for use as a pool surround and is pool code approved. For property owners looking for a fencing system that offers security and a stunning appearance, Black Onyx Designer fencing is the perfect choice. DSI stands behind the Designer Fencing models with a lifetime limited warranty. For additional information and more detailed Designer fencing specifications visit diggerspecialties.com.

###





Black Onyx Designer Fencing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/197013_a8c617990411099b_002full.jpg

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of outdoor living products visit diggerspecialties.com.

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197013

SOURCE: Digger Specialties Inc.