The two-day event connects Italian fashion brands and retailers with the Canadian industry

The CNA Federmoda Association presents the third edition of WeLoveModainItaly-La Moda Italiana@Toronto, a trade event showcasing high-quality Italian fashion, taking place in Toronto on February 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Canadian retailers and buyers will gather to forge and strengthen business relationships with a curated selection of Italian "Made in Italy" collections including clothing, outerwear and furs, shoes and accessories for women, men and kids.

The participating brands are Aldo Brué, Andrea Cardone, Brador, Bun Italy, Colva, Double Firenze, Fabio Gavazzi, Landi Fancy, Lisa Conté, Missouri, Musetti-Musetti Cashmere, Paola Dotti, Paquito, Shaft Jeans and Tosato1928.

The event is organized by EMI Ente Moda Italia and CNA Federmoda, in partnership with AIP, Assocalzaturifici, Assopellettieri and SMI Sistema Moda Italia, with the support of ITA Toronto.

The event opening day, on February 13, will include a networking breakfast at 10 a.m. and an industry presentations session from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The presentation will include talks from all exhibiting brands, Alberto Scaccioni of Ente Moda Italia, Antonio Franceschini of CNA Federmoda Association and Pietro Goglia of the Italian Trade Agency. Canadian fashion designer Christopher Bates and Craig Patterson, publisher of Retail Insider, will also speak. The opening night will conclude with a cocktail party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a DJ and dinner.

On February 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a presentation session from all exhibiting brands.

"Ente Moda Italia is proud to embark on this new exhibition project in Toronto with the support of the Italian Trade Agency and all our valuable partners," says Alberto Scaccioni, CEO, Ente Moda Italia. "Italy is a manufacturing country, with high level performances in all segments of the fashion industry and a strong attitude towards export. The Canadian market, for all its peculiarities, is indeed very interesting. This is due to its presence of a large middle and upper class, a retail scene with widespread multi-brand shops and its climatic conditions. All of this makes Canada an interesting market for Italian producers of outerwear and knitwear. Italian fashion is recognized globally for its unique design and creativity, high manufacturing quality and for the most sustainable industrial fashion processes in the world."

"We are thrilled for WeLoveModainItaly- La Moda Italiana@Toronto to return and support the innovative small-to-medium fashion enterprises within the CNA Federmoda Association. This event is a platform to explore how Canada and Italy can exchange and take advantage of our existing trade agreements,"says Antonio Franceschini, general secretary, CNA Federmoda Association."We look forward to celebrating these 15 Italian fashion companies, renowned for their exceptional Italian craftsmanship, quality production and unique manufacturing processes."

"It is so exciting to spearhead the introduction of these iconic Italian fashion brands into the Canadian market," says Pietro Goglia, vice director, Italian Trade Agency in Canada. "With a commitment to presenting these products genuinely and proudly made in Italy, the Italian Trade Agency is dedicated to bringing the best of Italian manufacturers to Canadian wholesalers, distributors, multi-brand retailers, agents, department stores, boutiques, specialty stores, showrooms and marketplaces."

About EMI Ente Moda Italia

Italian Fashion around the world. E.M.I. Ente Moda Italia organizes textile-clothing trade fairs abroad to support the expansion of small and medium-sized Italian enterprises in the world's most important, established and emerging markets. E.M.I. Ente Moda Italia is a non-profit company established in 1983 as an initiative of the Centro di Firenze per la Moda Italiana and SMI Sistema Moda Italia Federazione Tessile e Moda which together also promotes the Pitti Immagine trade fairs.

About CNA Federmoda Association

The CNA Federmoda Association (FB @cnafedermoda) joins together the textile, clothing, shoe, fur leather, fashion, eyewear manufacturers and affiliate businesses, protecting and representing approximately 25,000 small-scale manufacturers and other SMEs in the Italian fashion industry, both private-label producers and third-party manufacturers. CNA Federmoda is a Union (sectoral division) of CNA. CNA covers the entire Italian territory with more than 1,000 offices throughout the country's regions, provinces and cities.

About Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investments in Italy. It operates through a worldwide network of 79 offices in 65 countries, including two in Canada located in Toronto and Montreal. ITA acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy and provides a wide range of services: information, assistance, consulting and promotion to Italian and Canadian companies willing to establish business relationships.

