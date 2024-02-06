The trilogue negotiations on the Net-Zero Industry Act have concluded. The European Council and Parliament reached a provisional agreement on Tuesday Feb. 6, following discussions on Article 20 Market Access, which set out the rules for resilience auctions.Resilience auctions are coming to the European Union. In future, 30% of projects awarded in public tenders will have to meet resilience criteria. There will be no tariffs or other trade barriers for the time being. This was the provisional result of the trilogue negotiations between the EU Commission, Council and Parliament on the Net-Zero Industry ...

