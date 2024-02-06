SysAid; Hatchit: SysAid Continues to Expand its Global Footprint Through a New Strategic Partnership With Hatchit Studios, Introducing Generative AI-Powered IT Service Management to the Australian and New Zealand Markets

Following the recent announcement of SysAid Copilot General Availability (GA), and concurrent to the signing of a new strategic alliance in the Dach region with Consist Germany, SysAid propels into a new era of accelerated global growth and expands its business in new regions.

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions is pleased to announce its partnership with Hatchit Studios, an IT consultancy that specializes in digital transformation and service delivery, to deliver cutting-edge, generative AI-powered ITSM to companies and industries of all sizes in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

The partnership between SysAid and Hatchit Studios represents a powerful synergy that promises unparalleled value for organizations in the region. Hatchit demonstrates its commitment to innovative technology solutions with SysAid Copilot, the comprehensive, newly released set of generative AI capabilities, designed to transform the service experience.

SysAid Copilot revolutionizes service management with its AI Chatbot for End Users, delivering 24/7 conversational self-service through generative AI. Utilizing organizational data and verified external sources, employees are empowered to resolve issues seamlessly. Admins retain control via the Monitor and Fine-Tune feature. Additionally, AI Intelligent Categorization reduces ticket categorization errors by ~40%, while AI Case Summarization provides real-time insights into ticket content and employee sentiment with AI Emotion, enhancing overall service efficiency.

"We thrive on providing exceptional outcomes for our clients and are excited about the diversification of our business with the SysAid platform, bringing the next generation of IT Service Management to the forefront and ultimately embarking on a successful and long-lasting partnership," said Anthony Masella, Managing Director of Hatchit Studios.

"We are thrilled to work with Hatchit Studios to spearhead AI-driven transformation in the dynamic ANZ market, as part of SysAid's global business growth and expansion strategy," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "With a substantial client base in this region, our decision to establish a local presence underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled support, ensuring the satisfaction of our clients, and strategically positioning ourselves for sustained growth. We are committed to fulfilling the increasing demand for innovation in this market, orchestrating service management across the organization with generative AI, empowering employees to focus on value-driven tasks, and accelerating organizational productivity."

About Hatchit

Hatchit Studios is an Australian boutique IT consultancy established in 2013 that specializes in Digital Transformation, Service Delivery, and Enterprise Service Management and is also a certified ServiceNow, Creatio, & SysAid Partner.

The boutique nature of our company is something that we are proud of as we have found that as a company grows in its size, the quality of its work has the potential to diminish. To that end, we always aim not to be the biggest, but to be the best. Our mission is to reduce the risks of improper business processes, increase business output and productivity, and improve the customer experience for our clients by creating a more connected, harmonious environment of people, process, and technology.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940298/SysAid_v2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sysaid-continues-to-expand-its-global-footprint-through-a-new-strategic-partnership-with-hatchit-studios-introducing-generative-ai-powered-it-service-management-to-the-australian-and-new-zealand-markets-302054948.html