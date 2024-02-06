Amdocs Management Limited: A1 Telekom Austria Selects Amdocs to Redefine its Subscription Experience, Enhancing Customer Engagement with Wide Range of Digital Services

Amdocs Subscription Marketplace's expanded network of pre-integrated digital services will simplify the subscription experience for customers and enable A1 Telekom Austria to easily onboard, integrate, and monetize partner services

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by A1 Telekom Austria to redefine the subscription experience, empowering the Austrian operator to provide its end users with a wide range of easily accessible digital services.

Utilizing Amdocs' cloud-native, SaaS, scalable aggregation platform, A1 Telekom Austria will be able to quickly aggregate and partner with digital services. This will enable A1 Telekom Austria to simplify the digital experience for its customers, enabling them to enjoy their subscriptions across media, productivity, and more through A1's offerings. The platform will also drive operational efficiencies for A1 Telekom Austria, simplifying partner onboarding, and monetization of additional services through a single integration point.

"We are dedicated to delivering a smoother, more seamless subscription experience to our customers so they can spend less time managing subscriptions and more time enjoying the content and services they love," said Matthias Lorenz, Chief Marketing Officer at A1 Telekom Austria. "Our collaboration with Amdocs will enable us to create multi-partner bundles and grow our business, offering end users a more personalized user experience, with customizable plans and recommendations tailored to individual preferences."

"Seamless digital experiences are at the heart of everything we do, from the network all the way to the digital engagement channels," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with A1 Telekom Austria as they leverage our Subscription Marketplace to simplify the management and monetization of a broad range of services, while offering their customers increasingly diverse and personalized services."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023.

