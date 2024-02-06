Anzeige
11,49511,59022:00
06.02.2024
CNH Industrial: New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG Wins Innovation Award at LAMMA 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / The T7.270 Methane Power CNG Tractor, a product of New Holland (a brand of CNH) is a winner at the Lamma Show 2024 Innovation Awards, taking home honors in the Future Farming Innovation category.

The awards were announced at LAMMA 2024 in Birmingham, UK, on January 17th, 2024. For years the LAMMA Innovation Awards have rewarded innovation and advances inside the agricultural industry.

The New Holland T7.270 Methane Power is the world's first production intent high horse Methane Powered Tractor. It represents the culmination of years of development to create and bring to market a tractor over 250hp specifically aimed to biodigester businesses and large farms who need greater power and the most advanced technology and comfort available.

There are over 600 biogas plants in the UK, of which 126 already produce biomethane, with a Total Industry Volume of around 300 units only in the UK. The New Holland T7.270 Methane Power CNG was created with these key customers in mind, as a primary target in the UK market, with further units to be sold in other relevant markets such as France, Germany, Norway, and Italy.

Winning this award is a testament to CNH's continued commitment to designing innovative products that support a more sustainable future for farming.

