Amdocs Management Limited: Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs to Deploy Cloud-Native Policy Control Platform for 5G Er

Hungarian operator expands collaboration with Amdocs to modernize its policy control platform to accelerate ability to introduce new 5G services and enhance customer experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Magyar Telekom, one of Hungary's leading telecommunication operators, has selected the next-generation Amdocs Policy to modernize their Policy and Charging Control function and capture the opportunities of the 5G era.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Amdocs will deploy its fully cloud-native policy control platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a single convergent platform for both Policy and Charging Rules Function across 4G and 5G networks. With its microservices-based architecture ensuring flexibility, scalability, and adherence to the latest industry standards, the Amdocs platform will enable Magyar Telekom to deliver top-line new 5G services to its customers at faster speeds and with a seamless experience.

"Amdocs is already our billing partner, and this expanded relationship will provide us with maximum flexibility for cost-efficient monetization, encompassing both legacy network services and new 5G models," said László Bóka, Platform and Core Services Tribe Lead, at Magyar Telekom. "This collaboration will allow us to accelerate our innovative services, ensuring our customers benefit from the best-in-class solutions across our expanding 5G network, which now covers over 65 percent of Hungary."

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Magyar Telekom," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Our policy platform will provide Magyar Telekom with the flexibility they need when building monetization models in the 5G era, while enabling operational benefits based on zero-touch operations, configurability, and scalability."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Magyar Telekom

Magyar Telekom, established in 1991, is one of Hungary's largest telecommunication operators. It provides a full range of telecommunications and infocommunications (ICT) services including fixed line and mobile telephony, data transmission and non-voice, and IT and systems integration services. Magyar Telekom is the majority owner of Makedonski Telekom, the leading fixed line and mobile operator in the Republic of North Macedonia. Magyar Telekom's majority shareholder (63,55%) is Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V., fully owned by Deutsche Telekom AG. For more information, visit www.telekom.hu

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on December 13, 2023.

