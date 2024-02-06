Amdocs Management Limited: Australia's TPG Telecom Selects Amdocs to Modernize its Monetization Platforms

Under the multi-year agreement, Amdocs will consolidate TPG's monetization platforms to improve operational efficiency and drive revenue growth in enterprise, government, and business sector

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by TPG Telecom, a leading telecom operator in Australia, to deliver a consolidated monetization platform deployed on the public cloud, to enhance operational efficiency and drive revenue growth.

TPG Telecom runs top mobile and internet brands - Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara, and felix - that deliver essential communication services to consumer, business, wholesale and government customers right across Australia.

Amdocs' billing platform has the most sophisticated B2B features in the industry, supporting both telco and non-telco use cases. As part of the multi-year deal, Amdocs will support the integration of TPG's legacy systems, replacing a total of seven incumbents. Amdocs is set to modernize and consolidate TPG's legacy systems into a modern, sophisticated monetization platform, serving the Australian operator's customer segments including business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers. It will enable TPG to launch new services and products with faster time-to-market and deliver an enhanced user experience.

"TPG Telecom is committed to creating great connected experiences in Australia," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Already serving hundreds of millions of end users around the world, our cloud-based monetization platform will enable enhanced agility for TPG while unlocking improved experiences for their business customers."

Amdocs will showcase its ongoing innovation at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

