A-1 Broadcast: Travel Junkie Julia Dimon Shares Why Now is the Perfect Time to Plan a Spring or Summer Group Vacation on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Each year, National Plan for Vacation Day is recognized to encourage travelers to plan their summer or spring break getaways. This year, family vacations, multi-generational holidays and family reunion trips are still on the rise, as families use travel to strengthen bonds, experience new things and create lifelong memories. Renowned travel junkie Julia Dimon shares timely information about planning a special vacation to Florida.

Travel Expert Julia Dimon Explains Why Plan For Vacation Day is So Important

Travel Junkie Julia Dimon Gets Great Ideas for Florida Getaways

Dimon says, "As a mother of two, some of my most precious moments have been while we were traveling, and Florida is a great destination for families. From the beautiful beaches, amazing food and diverse array of family-friendly attractions, there's something for everyone in the Sunshine State."

Florida provides accessible and easy-to-find experiences that are varied and plentiful across the state while boasting an endless amount of places to stay, whether that's in a classic hotel or a one-of-a-kind vacation home.

REMINDER TO PLAN A FAMILY VACATION

Family travel means quality time with the kids, new experiences and core memories. In fact, 81% of parents say they are likely to travel with their children this year, and Florida is the perfect destination for families, from world-class beaches, thrilling theme parks, diverse culinary scenes and rich history, art and culture.

LOOKING FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE?

Florida's Panhandle is renowned for its stunning beaches, outdoor adventure and family fun. In Pensacola, there are a ton of water sports to choose from: sailing, jet skiing and world-class diving with sunken ships dating back to the 1940s. Camp or bike in the Gulf Islands National Seashore, or go hiking, kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding around Big Lagoon State Park. Thrill seekers can also watch the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels practice from the shores at Fort Pickens. After working up a sweat, check out the America's First Settlement Trail in historic downtown Pensacola while indulging in fresh seafood at one of their many local restaurants.

UNIQUE DESTINATIONS FOR A LAID-BACK BEACH VACATION

The Bradenton area and Gulf Islands are famous for beautiful white sand beaches and turquoise waters. Bask in the sun, splash around in the ocean with the kids and hunt for seashells. End the day with a sunset boat cruise to spot wild dolphins. Beyond the beach, take the kids to visit rescued manatees at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, or visit their planetarium with its hands-on educational exhibitions. The Bradenton area also offers an eclectic urban arts scene and some delicious cuisine.

"One of my favorite vacations ever was when the whole family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and the kids, rented a big beach house, and the Bradenton area offers just that through Prime Vacations rental vacation homes," said Dimon. From modern and sleek spaces to cozy, quaint villas and cottage houses, there is nothing quite like being together and enjoying the sugar-white sand and picturesque waters of the Gulf.

YOUNG CHILDREN LOOKING TO GO BEYOND THE BEACHES

Theme parks are always a hit with the kiddos. And Central Florida is home to parks like Peppa Pig Theme Park and LEGOLAND Florida, which have thrill rides and even a water park. For older kids, Central Florida is also home to a dude ranch called Westgate River Ranch, which is just south of Orlando in Polk County. Glamp, go horseback riding, take an airboat ride or even visit a rodeo and play in their cowboy adventure park there. For a change of scenery, immerse yourself in the beautiful garden landscapes of Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales. And for foodie families, Polk County is considered the "Barbecue Capital of Florida," boasting more than 20 locally owned and operated restaurants (some dating back more than 60 years!).

WHERE FAMILIES CAN STAY IN FLORIDA

Florida has an array of incredible vacation homes that are ideal for families and groups needing more space and amenities, perfect for large families looking to still relish in that home-away-from-home feeling while vacationing together. Fortunately for travelers, there are vacation homes fit for every family, group and budget throughout the Sunshine State.

Make yourself right at home in the Bradenton Area, where it's all about wide-open space and unspoiled views. From modern and sleek spaces to cozy, quaint villas and cottage houses, your home-away-from-home awaits. Elevate your experience by staying in a waterfront home on a secluded private tropical island - only accessible by boat - complete with its own private beach on Jewfish Key.

Live like royalty during your time in Central Florida, and why not watch a movie in your own luxury movie theater or play a game in your own bowling alley or indoor basketball court while at it? Fantasy Island Resort located in Davenport, Florida, offers spectacular 14-20+ bedroom-themed vacation rentals that are truly attractions in themselves. The VIP Hollywood Experience house, for example, is a movie lover's dream! This super high-tech, 20-bedroom home features rooms themed on popular movies, its own sauna, lazy river, water slide 3D video wall.

Rental homes and condos are aplenty in Pensacola, with units at Beach Club, Emerald Isle, Portofino and more. Families can relax in oceanfront penthouse suites with panoramic views of the Gulf or Pensacola Bay.

VISIT FLORIDA has partnered with Vrbo for a chance to give one lucky person the opportunity to win a dreamy Vrbo vacation stay anywhere in Florida. The prize will include transportation and a $5,000 Vrbo stay anywhere in the Sunshine State, so travelers can discover their ideal beach or find the perfect adventure for their crew. Visit VISITFLORIDA.com/vrbo for contest details and the opportunity to win.

