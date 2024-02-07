Picus Security Is Named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Breach and Attack Simulation

Rated 95% by customers in Willingness to Recommend, the highest of all recognized BAS vendors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picus Security, the Security Validation company, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights as a Customers' Choice for 2024 in the Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) Tools category. 63 verified customers of Picus Security contributed their reviews to Gartner Peer Insights, sharing their hands-on experiences as of November 2023. 95% of reviewers are willing to recommend Picus Security for BAS - the highest rating across all recognized vendors.

The Customers' Choice designation from Gartner Peer Insights is based on feedback from verified end users and demonstrates that Picus meets or exceeds the market averages for both 'Overall Experience' and 'User Interest and Adoption.' With an overall Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.8 out of 5.0, Picus Security was the highest rated vendor. The company received high ratings in all of the categories in the report:

4.9/5.0 for Product Capabilities

4.8/5.0 for Support Experience

4.7/5.0 for Sales Experience

4.7/5.0 for Deployment Experience

"As a pioneer of BAS it is an immense source of pride to be recognized as a Customers' Choice; working to solve our customers' real-world cybersecurity challenges is in our DNA," said Alper Memis, Picus Security CEO and Co-founder. "As we innovate beyond BAS and push boundaries in security validation, we will continue to prioritize our customers' need to be threat-ready and manage cyber risk holistically."

The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. Within the 'Voice of the Customer,' Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers' Choice distinction. This distinction is a useful complement to expert opinion, as it focuses on the direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this report, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for 'Capabilities' and 'Support/Delivery') during the specified 18-month submission period are included.

Picus Security reviews on Gartner Peer Insights include:



"Picus is one of the best and most efficient products in the cyber security industry. Because, with the help of this product we can perform continuously endpoint attacks via the latest tactics and techniques which are used by threat actors. Thus, you can test security products such as EDR and AV on your endpoint devices with lower cost and higher efficiency. Also, by using this product it helps to make continuous penetration tests to WAF, email gateway, FW, etc. As a result of these tests, you can easily detect missing signatures in your systems. picus has many more effective modules that I cannot list here. I prefer it because it provides a wide range of services, from SIEM integration to determining the time of receipt of logs, and most importantly it improves itself every year."

- Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Manufacturing. Read the full review.

"[A] Breach and Attack Simulation solution for all your continuous assessment needs. Picus completes the task it is required to do near perfect as a BAS solution. Threat database is up to date & updated frequently after a new malware or campaign, also the database is large. [The] Mitigation menu directs the security administrator on how to harden their environment and with detection analytics. I can test both network, endpoint & email, it's a one-for-all complete suite."

- Consultant Security Engineer, Banking. Read the full review.

"It is no different from a magician. Picus is a real safety measurement tool. Ever since we took Picus into our inventory, Security has helped significantly to increase our maturity level. Picus is the best application in the world that simulates a permanent cyber attack. We are very lucky to use Picus and fortunately, we got it."

- Cyber Defense Senior Specialist, Energy and Utilities. Read the full review.

According to Gartner, 'Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) tools enable organizations to gain a deeper understanding of security posture vulnerabilities by automating testing of threat vectors such as external and insider, lateral movement, and data exfiltration.'

Powered by BAS, the Picus Security Validation Platform simulates thousands of real-world threats consistently and accurately. Using the latest cyber threat intelligence and AI, it enables security teams to measure the effectiveness of security controls, identify high-risk attack paths to critical assets, and optimize threat prevention and detection capabilities with vendor-specific mitigation content. Customers that deploy the Picus Platform see, on average, a 300% increase in their ability to block threats in three months.

Read the Gartner Voice of Customer Report and learn why Picus Security has been named a Customers' Choice for Breach and Attack Simulation Tools in 2024.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Breach and Attack Simulation Tools, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Picus Security

Picus Security helps security teams consistently and accurately validate their security posture. Our Security Validation Platform simulates real-world threats to evaluate the effectiveness of security controls, identify high-risk attack paths to critical assets, and optimize threat prevention and detection capabilities.

As the pioneer of Breach and Attack Simulation, we specialize in delivering the actionable insights our customers need to be threat-centric and proactive.

