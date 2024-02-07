Noble Corporation plc: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary

Shares on a 1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the

cash value of the underlying A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share. 3,951 2,634 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price

6,585 (of which 3,951 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0

and 2,634 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share

for an aggregate amount of USD $113.920.50) USD 0 for 3,951 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 2,634

A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $113.920.50. e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Alastair Maxwell

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alastair Maxwell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a

1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying

A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share. 2,982 1,988 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0

and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share

for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00) USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988

A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00. e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Kristin Holth

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristin Holth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a

1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying

A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share. 2,982 1,988 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0

and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share

for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00) USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988

A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00. e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Alan Hirshberg

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Hirshberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a

1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying

A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share. 2,982 1,988 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0

and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share

for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00) USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988

A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00. e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Claus Hemmingsen

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Claus Hemmingsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a

1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying

A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share. 2,982 1,988 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0

and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share

for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00) USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988

A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00. e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Ann D. Pickard

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ann D. Pickard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a

1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying

A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share. 2,982 1,988 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0

and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share

for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00) USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988

A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00. e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Robert W. Eifler

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert W. Eifler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status President & Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4A Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each

date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to

receive one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 49,703 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price

49,703 A ordinary shares (of which 19,559 A ordinary shares

are withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4B Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to

receive one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 1,437,458 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

1,437,458 A ordinary shares (of which 565,641 A ordinary shares

are withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Richard B. Barker

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Richard B. Barker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4A Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the

right to receive one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 15,635 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price

15,635 A ordinary shares (of which 6,154 A ordinary shares

are withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4B Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each

date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127



b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to

receive one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 394,613 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

394,613 A ordinary shares (of which 155,281 A ordinary shares are

withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Blake A. Denton

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blake A. Denton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status SVP, Marketing & Contracts b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4A Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 9,307 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 9,307 A ordinary shares (of which 3,663 A ordinary shares are

withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4B Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 177,355 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

177,355 A ordinary shares (of which 69,791 A ordinary shares are

withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Joey M. Kawaja

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Joey M. Kawaja 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status SVP, Operations b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4A Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 9,307 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 9,307 A ordinary shares (of which 3,663 A ordinary shares are

withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4B Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares



CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 177,355 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

177,355 A ordinary shares (of which 69,791 A ordinary shares are

withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Jennie Howard

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jennie Howard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status SVP General Counsel & Corporate Secretary b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 2,485 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price

2,485 A ordinary shares (of which 1,110 A ordinary shares are withheld

by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Mikkel Ipsen

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mikkel Ipsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status SVP, Human Resources b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 1,988 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 1,988 A ordinary shares (of which 888 A ordinary shares are withheld

by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Caroline Alting

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Caroline Alting 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status SVP, Operational Excellence and Sustainability b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Noble Corporation plc b) LEI 549300I3HBUNXO0OG954 4 Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares CUSIP-code: G65431127 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive

one new A ordinary share of Noble c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 0 3,644 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 3,644 A ordinary shares (of which 1,598 A ordinary shares are withheld

by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements) USD 0 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-302055401.html