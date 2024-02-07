Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, gold is increasingly emerging as a safe-haven currency. While global gold mine production has risen by 26% since 2010, it has increased by almost 60% in Africa and more than doubled in at least 10 African countries. Africa has traditionally been a major producer of raw materials, deriving its economic growth from the establishment of mining operations. In Ghana, for example, currently Africa's largest gold producer, gold accounts for around a quarter of the value of total annual exports. If gold mining is carried out responsibly, it can act as a catalyst for significant positive change. Canadian explorer Desert Gold has been active in Mali since 2015 and is now entering the most exciting phase in the Company's history.

