DIC Corporation (Tokyo:4631) today announced that it has developed an antifoaming agent for use in lubricating oils for electric vehicles (EVs) that contains no perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFASs) and boasts exceptional performance features. This new offering achieves excellent antifoaming properties, thermal stability and durability (shear stability), all of which had previously been difficult with PFAS-free products. Going forward, the Company will seek to broaden its product lineup and will promote the expansion of sales to manufacturers of lubricating oils for EVs in Japan, the United States and Europe. DIC has set a goal for annual sales of these products of ¥2.0 billion by fiscal year 2030.

Concerns regarding latent environmental risks associated with PFASs have prompted debate, particularly in Europe and the United States, over the need to further regulate these substances. In a proactive response to the rising global need for sustainable alternatives to fluorosurfactants, DIC began developing a PFAS-free surfactant. In August 2023, the Company announced the development of the MEGAFACE EFS series of PFAS-free surfactants that deliver a performance rivaling that of fluorosurfactants despite not containing PFASs. MEGAFACE EFS surfactants are currently sold as viable alternatives to conventional products for diverse applications, including displays, semiconductors, EVs and coatings. For the second product in the MEGAFACE EFS series, DIC turned its attention to a PFAS-free antifoaming agent for use in lubricating oils for EVs.

The combination of environment-friendly raw materials and DIC'S unique molecular design technologies facilitated the development of a PFAS-free antifoaming agent that achieves antifoaming properties, thermal stability and durability (shear stability) equivalent to or better than antifoaming agents containing PFASs. Such conventional antifoaming agents are added to lubricating oils in small amounts to lower surface tension and rupture foam lamellas, with applications ranging from lubricating oils for metal processing to automotive and industrial gear oils. However, developing silicone-based alternatives with a performance comparable to that of antifoaming agents containing PFASs has proven particularly challenging. In contrast, DIC's new product features superior antifoaming properties in high temperature ranges, which is difficult with ordinary silicone-based PFAS-free agents, as well as superb durability when exposed to heat and mechanical stress (shear) as a lubricating oil ingredient.

In the DIC Vision 2030 long-term management plan, DIC sets forth a basic strategy of expanding its operations with a core focus on sustainable products. The Company will continue to augment its selection of PFAS-free products that help address social imperatives, thereby helping promote the sustainability of industry and the reduction of environmental risks.

