Das Instrument 66B SE0008091581 BONAVA AB B FRIA SK 8 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.02.2024

The instrument 66B SE0008091581 BONAVA AB B FRIA SK 8 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2024



Das Instrument 6RQ HK0000643319 CCIAM FUTURE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.02.2024

The instrument 6RQ HK0000643319 CCIAM FUTURE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2024



Das Instrument 1BL AU000000BCT7 BLUECHIIP LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.02.2024

The instrument 1BL AU000000BCT7 BLUECHIIP LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024



Das Instrument 49Q NO0010785967 QUANTAFUEL AS NK -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.02.2024

The instrument 49Q NO0010785967 QUANTAFUEL AS NK -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024

