Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
WKN: A3DNGW | ISIN: AU0000224040 | Ticker-Symbol: WOP0
Tradegate
07.02.24
08:31 Uhr
19,720 Euro
+0,020
+0,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
ACCESSWIRE
07.02.2024 | 08:02
92 Leser
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Concludes Discussions with Santos

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Woodside has ceased discussions regarding a potential merger with Santos Ltd.

As a global energy company, Woodside continuously assesses a range of organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said that for every opportunity Woodside assesses, it conducts thorough due diligence, and will only pursue a transaction that is value accretive for its shareholders.

"We continue to be disciplined in our approach to mergers and acquisitions and capital management to create and deliver value for shareholders. While the discussions with Santos did not result in a transaction, Woodside considers that the global LNG sector provides significant potential for value creation.

"Woodside's world-class global portfolio, growth pipeline and strong balance sheet underpin our attractive investment proposition for Australian and global investors."

Contacts:

INVESTORS

Marcela Louzada
M: +61 456 994 243
E: investor@woodside.com

MEDIA

Christine Forster
M: +61 484 112 469
E: christine.forster@woodside.com

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
