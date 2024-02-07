A Dutch-German research team has built an interdigitated back contact PV device with a new patterning approach based on the enhanced oxidation rates under the local laser-doped n++ BSF regions. The cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 656.6 mV, a short-circuit current density of 40.38 A/mAcm2, and a fill factor of 77.39%.Researchers from German research center ISC Konstanz and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands have fabricated an interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cell with a new patterning technique for structuring the rear side of the device. "Interdigitated ...

