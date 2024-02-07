Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
07.02.2024 | 08:06
Collabera Digital appoints Kaushik Sarkar as President

BENGALURU , India and LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera Digital, a leading provider of digital engineering services, today announced the appointment of Kaushik Sarkar as the President of the company. In this role, Kaushik will oversee all aspects of Collabera Digital's markets, practices, and delivery, including strategy, marketing, alliances and M&A globally.

Kaushik Sarkar, President, Collabera Digital

With a career spanning close to three decades, Kaushik has undertaken various management roles across the globe in large multinational companies such as Cognizant, TCS and IBM. Prior to joining Collabera Digital, Kaushik held the position of Group Vice President at Global Logic (a Hitachi company), overseeing all operations for the EMEA and APAC regions.

"I am delighted to welcome Kaushik as the President of Collabera Digital. Kaushik has a reputation for leading high-performing teams globally, showcasing a track record of successfully navigating intricate markets and demonstrated ability to scale and transform businesses. We wish him all the success as he propels Collabera Digital forward in its pursuit of excellence," said Hiten Patel, Chairman of Collabera Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Kaushik Sarkar said, "We are on an exciting journey of progression with our clients in an ever-changing environment of technology driven innovation and disruption. I am excited and privileged to be a part of a company that is deeply committed to driving value with velocity for its customers, employees, partners, and stakeholders."

About Collabera Digital:

Collabera Digital is a new age digital engineering company delivering unique experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products & platforms at the intersection of talent & technology. We are at the forefront of innovation, blending human creativity with smart technologies to drive transformative solutions. Our client-first and highly collaborative approach enables organisations accelerate their digital journeys with efficiency and velocity at scale.

Since our inception in 2010, Collabera Digital has soared to unparalleled heights. With a global presence spanning 11 countries throughout APAC and EMEA, our network of over 25 offices serves as the epicentre of digital innovation. We proudly cater to a prestigious clientele, counting Fortune 500 companies among our 300+ esteemed clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336146/Kaushik_Sarkar.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336147/COLLABERA_DIGITAL_Logo.jpg

COLLABERA_DIGITAL_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collabera-digital-appoints-kaushik-sarkar-as-president-302055659.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
