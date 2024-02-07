Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased, on the London Stock Exchange:

on 05 February 2024: 273,650 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.022 each.

on 06 February 2024: 180,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.0225 each.

Following this purchase, Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 13,529,105 shares representing 5.54% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 273,650 shares at £0.022 per share on 05 February 2024, and 180,000 shares at £0.0225 per share on 06 February 2024