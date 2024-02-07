The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 07.02.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024ISIN NameXS1762135660 INTER-AMER.DEV.BK18/24MTNDE000BLB9PU8 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/31DE000BLB9PS2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/29DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28DE000BLB9PQ6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26XS1405770733 CBB INT.SUKUK(5) 16/24DE000BLB8W11 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/34DE000BLB9ND9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/31DE000BLB9P35 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26NO0010922818 FRIG.PROP.G. 21/24 FLRDE000BLB9PV6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/30XS2298321667 LDKRBK.BAD MTN 21/24 DLFR0014001YE4 ILIAD 21/24DE000BLB9P50 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26DE000BLB8W03 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/35DE000BLB8WZ5 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/31DE000BLB9P43 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26US500769JK15 KRED.F.WIED.21/24DE000BLB9P84 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/25DE000BLB8YJ5 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/35DE000BLB9P68 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/25DE000BLB8YH9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/31DE000BLB9PF9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26DE000BLB8YD8 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/33DE000BLB9PA0 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/31DE000BLB8W29 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/33DE000BLB9N86 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26DE000BLB9QM3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/25DE000BLB9QK7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26DE000BLB9QF7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/30DE000NLB3CB5 NORDLB 20/24DE000BLB9N52 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/27XS2295977362 I.A.D.B 21/24 MTNDE000BLB7TZ3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29DE000BLB7T09 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26DE000BLB7TX8 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26DE000BLB7T58 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/28DE000BLB7UB2 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 19/27DE000BLB7T90 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/34DE000BLB7T82 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29DE000BLB7UY4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29DE000BLB7T66 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/31DE000BLB7UX6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26