The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 07.02.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024
ISIN Name
XS1762135660 INTER-AMER.DEV.BK18/24MTN
DE000BLB9PU8 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/31
DE000BLB9PS2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/29
DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28
DE000BLB9PQ6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
XS1405770733 CBB INT.SUKUK(5) 16/24
DE000BLB8W11 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/34
DE000BLB9ND9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/31
DE000BLB9P35 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
NO0010922818 FRIG.PROP.G. 21/24 FLR
DE000BLB9PV6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/30
XS2298321667 LDKRBK.BAD MTN 21/24 DL
FR0014001YE4 ILIAD 21/24
DE000BLB9P50 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
DE000BLB8W03 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/35
DE000BLB8WZ5 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/31
DE000BLB9P43 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
US500769JK15 KRED.F.WIED.21/24
DE000BLB9P84 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/25
DE000BLB8YJ5 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/35
DE000BLB9P68 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/25
DE000BLB8YH9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/31
DE000BLB9PF9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
DE000BLB8YD8 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/33
DE000BLB9PA0 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/31
DE000BLB8W29 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/33
DE000BLB9N86 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
DE000BLB9QM3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/25
DE000BLB9QK7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/26
DE000BLB9QF7 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/30
DE000NLB3CB5 NORDLB 20/24
DE000BLB9N52 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/27
XS2295977362 I.A.D.B 21/24 MTN
DE000BLB7TZ3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29
DE000BLB7T09 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26
DE000BLB7TX8 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26
DE000BLB7T58 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/28
DE000BLB7UB2 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 19/27
DE000BLB7T90 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/34
DE000BLB7T82 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29
DE000BLB7UY4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/29
DE000BLB7T66 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/31
DE000BLB7UX6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26
