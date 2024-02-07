Developers have until March 15 to express interest in setting up 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid power projects on a build-own-operate basis throughout India. The projects must connect to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).From pv magazine India SJVN has started accepting bids to develop 1.5 GW of wind-solar hybrid power projects connected to the ISTS, anywhere in India. The successful developers will set up projects on a build-own-operate basis. SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning developers. Power procured by SJVN from these projects will be sold to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...