Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue of new shares

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 8 February 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060952240 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 55,367,418 shares (EUR 553,674.18) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,755,429 shares (EUR 17,554.29) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 57,122,847 shares (EUR 571,228.47) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 26.002079 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 --------------------------------------------------------- For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66