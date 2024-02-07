Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
07.02.24
08:11 Uhr
25,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,55 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2024 | 09:34
134 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue of new shares

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 8 February 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060952240           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Better Collective         
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 55,367,418 shares (EUR 553,674.18)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,755,429 shares (EUR 17,554.29) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  57,122,847 shares (EUR 571,228.47)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 26.002079           
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BETCO DKK             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     311247              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.