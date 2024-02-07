Investors and developers raised more than $34.3 billion in 160 deals last year, according to a new report by Mercom Capital.From pv magazine USA Mercom Capital Group said in its latest corporate finance report for the solar industry that funding rose 42% year on year throughout the world in 2023. The report tracks venture capital funding, public market, and debt financing in the solar sector, which totaled $34.3 billion raised in 160 deals in 2023. This compares to the total of $24.1 billion across 175 deals in 2022. Mercom said 2023 had the most corporate funding in solar in a decade. "Despite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...