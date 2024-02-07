Database giant seeks to aid European enterprises in addressing key challenges in the transformation to cloud computing, ISG Provider Lens report says

To help European enterprises accelerate their transition to the cloud, database giant Oracle is seeking to become one of Europe's leading hyperscalers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Europe notes that Oracle has established collaborations with Red Hat and Microsoft in a bid to become a major player in the hyperscaler space. Red Hat Enterprise Linux is now a supported operating system running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), while Oracle Database@Azure will provide direct access to Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters, the ISG report says.

"These alliances should give customers more choices and greater flexibility," said John Szente, ISG partner, digital platforms and solutions, in Europe. "They mark a significant step forward in cloud technology collaboration and offer exciting possibilities for future developments."

Cloud computing has become an integral part of the European digital landscape, the ISG report says. It has revolutionized how businesses operate and how individuals access and store data. According to the report, although Europe has embraced cloud computing as a region, it also faces some unique challenges and considerations. One of the critical concerns is data privacy and protection, the report says. Another is cybersecurity. As more businesses and individuals rely on cloud services, the risk of cyber threats and data breaches increases, ISG says.

Oracle's growing momentum can be attributed to its comprehensive suite of cloud services and its focus on delivering enterprise-grade solutions for these and other challenges, the ISG report says. At Oracle CloudWorld 2023, the company announced the launch of Oracle Access Governance to simplify security adoption. One of the key advantages of Oracle's cloud platform is its seamless integration with existing enterprise software, the report says. Oracle service partners in Europe have a broad spectrum of cloud service providers to choose from, depending on their needs, ISG says.

"Cloud computing has been a boon for European business, but it also introduces some potential pitfalls," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprises must carefully evaluate their cloud strategies and choose providers that align with their requirements and compliance obligations."

The report also examines how Oracle has embedded AI and ML across their software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, delivering prebuilt models in Oracle Database and MySQL HeatWave.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys, LTIMindtree, PwC, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Timestamp is named as a Leader in two quadrants. Version 1 is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Quistor is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in all three quadrants. Steltix is named as a Rising Star in two quadrants, while Version 1 is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Capgemini.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

