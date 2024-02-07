Jackery Inc.: Trade Old for New: Jackery launches upgrade program

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery is currently testing an upgrade program, and it's not just for early power station purchasers. Consumers of Jackery Power Stations now have the opportunity to receive a voucher for their used devices and obtain a new device at a reduced price. Jackery ensures that a fair price is applied to the old product. For example, the older Explorer 240,500 and 1000 models can be exchanged for the current Pro series with significantly faster charging times and more connections, or for the Plus versions with LiFePO4 batteries. At the same time, Jackery ensures the correct and best possible recycling of the used power stations to do something good not only for the user, but also for the planet.

Easy trade-in, free shipping, and the best possible recycling

Jackery has continuously optimised its power stations, solar generators and mobile solar panels and now offers the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the latest series cheaply and easily with the new upgrade program: customers have to simply fill out a short questionnaire on the Jackery homepage, accept the amount shown, receive a free shipping label and send in the old power station. After checking the device, the amount issued will be reconfirmed or adjusted if there're any discrepancies. After reconfirmation, the owner immediately receives a voucher for the Jackery online shop.

Jackery offers up to 130 pounds for old devices and also accepts defective Jackery Power Stations in payment, so that they will be recycled free of charge. It doesn't matter whether the Explorer 240,500 or 1000 was purchased from Amazon, Jackery directly or a third-party supplier. The test phase of the upgrade program runs up to and including 21 February 2024, during which time the application for a voucher must be submitted. This is then valid for three years and can be used on any product in the Jackery online shop. After a successful test phase, Jackery plans to continue the upgrade program and extend it to other products.

Vouchers can also be used on discount campaigns

The vouchers can also be used on accessories and discount campaigns. For example, with a 35% discount, the powerful Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Power Station currently offers a capacity of 2160 Wh with an output of 2200 W for just £1,299 until February 18th.

Further information at https://support.jackery.com/jackery-upgrade-project .

