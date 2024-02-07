Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment

AEQUITA acquires Brake Components business from Bosch



07.02.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

AEQUITA acquires Brake Components business from Bosch AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, an industrial group headquartered in Munich, Germany, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Brake Components business, comprising Buderus Guss GmbH and Robert Bosch Lollar Guss GmbH, from Robert Bosch GmbH. Building on more than 100 years of foundry heritage and around 900 employees across its three sites in Germany, the Brake Components business focuses on the manufacturing of coated high-performance brake discs for leading international OEMs. "We have selected AEQUITA based on their holistic concept, which can ensure the Brake Components' sustainable future," explained Götz Nigge, CFO Bosch Automotive Steering & Chassis Control Systems. Considering limited synergies with its existing business, Bosch decided to sell the Brake Components business.



"We are very proud that Bosch chose AEQUITA as the new owner for its Brake Components business," said Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner of AEQUITA. "The business presents a great addition to our automotive division now generating revenues in excess of EUR 2.5 billion. Building on the know-how of the business' skilled and experienced employees, we aim to transform the business into a leading brake disc manufacturer, which is prepared for the ongoing trend towards decarbonization within the industry, both from a production and product perspective."



"AEQUITA's thorough concept, including its planned investments in the foundry in Breidenbach as well as in innovative coating technology in Lollar, aims at shaping the companies' path towards decarbonization and low emission brake discs. A very positive signal - not only for our customers," explained Christoff Wachendorff, Head of Brake Components.



The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. The financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed. About AEQUITA AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio generates more than EUR 3 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. Find out more: www.aequita.com .

For further information please contact: Simon Schulz

Partner AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA

Gabrielenstr. 9, 80636 Munich

T. +49 89 2620 4840-0

E. contact@aequita.com



