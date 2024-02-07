Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Investment
AEQUITA acquires Brake Components business from Bosch
AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, an industrial group headquartered in Munich, Germany, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Brake Components business, comprising Buderus Guss GmbH and Robert Bosch Lollar Guss GmbH, from Robert Bosch GmbH. Building on more than 100 years of foundry heritage and around 900 employees across its three sites in Germany, the Brake Components business focuses on the manufacturing of coated high-performance brake discs for leading international OEMs.
"We have selected AEQUITA based on their holistic concept, which can ensure the Brake Components' sustainable future," explained Götz Nigge, CFO Bosch Automotive Steering & Chassis Control Systems. Considering limited synergies with its existing business, Bosch decided to sell the Brake Components business.
About AEQUITA
AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio generates more than EUR 3 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. Find out more: www.aequita.com.
For further information please contact:
Simon Schulz
AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA
