SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2023, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated revenue was US$120.13 million and consolidated net income was US$20.06 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.25 (NT$8.05) and US$0.25 (NT$8.02), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$101.45 million and consolidated net income of US$14.48 million, or US$0.18 (NT$5.67) and US$0.18 (NT$5.60) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 2.71% sequentially and was up 18.41% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was US$51.91 million, representing an increase of 1.44% from the previous quarter and an increase of 16.19% compared to the same quarter of last year.

The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2023. Consolidated revenue was US$441.25 million, representing a decrease of 35.10% from US$679.92 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$192.93 million and operating income was US$62.87 million. Net income for fiscal year 2023 was US$64.97 million, or US$0.82 (NT$25.73) per basic share and US$0.82 (NT$25.55) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$167.25 million, or US$2.09 (NT$61.35) per basic share and US$2.06 (NT$60.35) per fully diluted share in the prior year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024:

Revenue: US$114.0 ~126.0 Million

Gross Margin: 43% ~47%

Operating Expense: US$32.5 ~35.5 Million

On November 29, 2023, Parade announced two new eDP Tcon devices DP821 and DP823 that comply to the newly released eDP v1.5 Standard. Systems utilizing eDP version v1.5 start production in 2024 and Parade's new devices target the main-stream, high-volume display market. 120Hz is trending as the major frame rate for both consumer and commercial premium NB models. The DP821 supports display resolutions up to WQXGA (2560×1600) @120Hz, and the DP823 supports up to WUXGA (1920×1200) @120Hz. The DP821 and DP823 provide full eDP v1.5 functionality including Early Transport, Panel Replay (PR) which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh and other advanced features including GPU brand-specific variants. Both DP821 and DP823 support 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance. The new DP821 and DP823 devices offer backward compatibility with eDP 1.4b and earlier devices as well as compatibility with Source devices compliant to the new specification.

On December 6, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8481/PS8483 DP 2.1 2:1 retiming MUX/retimer family, and the PS8431 HDMI 2.1 2:1 retiming MUX for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals. PS8481 and PS8483 support DisplayPort 2.1 up to UHBR20 20Gbps per lane, delivering up to 80Gbps total bandwidth. The devices are fully compliant with VESA DP 2.1 standard. PS8431, in compliance with HDMI 2.1 specification, features FRL support up to 12Gbps and backward compatibility with TMDS up to 6Gbps. The devices support low power consumption for standby and low power states, greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices and enabling system EnergyStar compliance.

The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2023 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI, DisplayPort, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Twelve Months ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 120,126 116,959 120,126 101,450 441,253 679,916 3,824,814 3,705,248 3,824,814 3,181,446 13,769,072 20,055,284 Cost of goods sold 68,215 65,785 68,215 56,774 248,327 363,733 2,171,953 2,084,065 2,171,953 1,780,425 7,749,660 10,739,544 Gross profit 51,911 51,174 51,911 44,676 192,926 316,183 1,652,861 1,621,183 1,652,861 1,401,021 6,019,412 9,315,740 Research & development expenses 20,880 21,911 20,880 20,074 82,976 83,873 664,826 694,131 664,826 629,511 2,586,872 2,497,656 Sales & marketing expenses 7,399 6,647 7,399 6,469 28,432 29,875 235,593 210,593 235,593 202,857 885,740 887,170 General & administrative expenses 4,500 4,268 4,500 4,114 18,649 22,439 143,259 135,108 143,259 129,023 580,273 664,390 Expected credit gain - (84) - - - - - (2,549) - - - - Total operating expenses 32,779 32,742 32,779 30,657 130,057 136,187 1,043,678 1,037,283 1,043,678 961,391 4,052,885 4,049,216 Operating income 19,132 18,432 19,132 14,019 62,869 179,996 609,183 583,900 609,183 439,630 1,966,527 5,266,524 Non-operating income 2,519 2,386 2,519 1,800 8,228 3,521 80,201 75,605 80,201 56,441 257,447 108,309 Income before income taxes 21,651 20,818 21,651 15,819 71,097 183,517 689,384 659,505 689,384 496,071 2,223,974 5,374,833 Income tax expense 1,594 1,502 1,594 1,335 6,124 16,269 50,738 47,577 50,738 41,861 190,840 476,514 Net income 20,057 19,316 20,057 14,484 64,973 167,248 638,646 611,928 638,646 454,210 2,033,134 4,898,319 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $0.18 $0.82 $2.09 $8.05 $7.71 $8.05 $5.67 $25.73 $61.35 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,353 79,318 79,353 80,160 79,011 79,845 79,353 79,318 79,353 80,160 79,011 79,845 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $0.18 $0.82 $2.06 $8.02 $7.68 $8.02 $5.60 $25.55 $60.35 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,650 79,639 79,650 81,067 79,578 81,160 79,650 79,639 79,650 81,067 79,578 81,160 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 276,379 227,137 8,487,601 6,975,384 Accounts receivable, net 54,103 34,707 1,661,511 1,065,863 Inventories, net 122,885 145,493 3,773,792 4,468,087 Other current assets 19,419 20,236 596,344 621,454 Total current assets 472,786 427,573 14,519,248 13,130,788 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 12,768 16,136 392,101 495,523 Right-of-use assets 8,409 5,302 258,252 162,812 Intangible assets 98,528 103,038 3,025,792 3,164,291 Deferred income tax assets 12,704 11,621 390,134 356,894 Other non-current assets 155,748 155,044 4,783,027 4,761,390 Total non-current assets 288,157 291,141 8,849,306 8,940,910 Total Assets 760,943 718,714 23,368,554 22,071,698 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 51,028 13,003 1,567,047 399,308 Other payables 44,837 100,624 1,374,728 2,970,174 Current income tax liabilities 11,415 12,846 350,551 394,513 Lease liabilities - current 3,241 2,656 99,534 81,569 Other current liabilities 7,081 13,474 217,468 413,782 Total current liabilities 117,602 142,603 3,609,328 4,259,346 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 5,168 2,646 158,718 81,243 Total non-current liabilities 5,168 2,646 158,718 81,243 Equity Ordinary shares 26,731 26,740 811,636 811,913 Capital reserves 136,477 138,110 4,158,670 4,192,921 Retained earnings 526,348 492,999 15,601,516 14,671,389 Other equity (6,722) (14,299) 422,135 208,496 Treasury shares (44,661) (70,085) (1,393,449) (2,153,610) Total equity 638,173 573,465 19,600,508 17,731,109 Total liabilities and equity 760,943 718,714 23,368,554 22,071,698 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the year 71,097 183,517 2,223,974 5,374,833 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 21,824 21,960 679,821 654,416 Loss on disposal of equipment - 665 - 35 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 263 1 8,191 19,817 Share-based compensation cost 33,480 32,529 1,029,044 969,164 Interest income (7,135) (2,069) (223,099) (63,911) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 48,432 53,086 1,493,957 1,579,521 Accounts receivable (19,396) 15,675 (595,648) 481,391 Inventories 22,608 (69,714) 694,295 (2,140,923) Other current assets (26,653) (37,354) (815,386) (1,078,797) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (23,441) (91,393) (716,739) (2,738,329) Accounts payable 38,025 (27,843) 1,167,739 (855,072) Other payables (8,526) (8,977) (261,819) (275,698) Other current liabilities (6,392) 3,430 (196,314) 105,341 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 23,107 (33,390) 709,606 (1,025,429) Cash inflow generated from operations 119,195 111,820 3,710,798 3,190,596 Interest received 7,135 2,069 223,099 63,911 Income taxes paid (7,365) (24,117) (229,410) (718,678) Income taxes received - 242 - 7,219 Net cash provided by operating activities 118,965 90,014 3,704,487 2,543,048 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (4,078) (5,757) (127,044) (171,548) Acquisition of intangible assets (525) (466) (16,342) (13,901) Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits 7,670 (72,127) 235,551 (2,215,017) Increase in other prepayments (14,601) (11,997) (454,827) (357,512) Net cash flows used in investing activities (11,534) (90,347) (362,662) (2,757,978) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options - 2,448 - 72,937 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (3,425) (3,663) (106,693) (109,154) Purchase of treasury shares - (48,277) - (1,547,482) Proceeds from exercise of disgorgement - - - 11 Treasury shares reissued to employees 25,424 34,533 760,161 959,141 Distribution of cash dividends (83,624) (93,720) (2,439,014) (2,622,127) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 136 76 4,059 2,244 Net cash flows used in financing activities (61,489) (108,603) (1,781,487) (3,244,430) Effect of exchange rate changes 3,300 3,640 (48,121) 1,233,001 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49,242 (105,296) 1,512,217 (2,226,359) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 227,137 332,433 6,975,384 9,201,743 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 276,379 227,137 8,487,601 6,975,384

Contacts

Parade Technologies

Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109

ir@paradetech.com