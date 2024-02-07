SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2023, and provided guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
Consolidated revenue was US$120.13 million and consolidated net income was US$20.06 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.25 (NT$8.05) and US$0.25 (NT$8.02), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$101.45 million and consolidated net income of US$14.48 million, or US$0.18 (NT$5.67) and US$0.18 (NT$5.60) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the fourth quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 2.71% sequentially and was up 18.41% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was US$51.91 million, representing an increase of 1.44% from the previous quarter and an increase of 16.19% compared to the same quarter of last year.
The Company also reported financial results for fiscal year 2023. Consolidated revenue was US$441.25 million, representing a decrease of 35.10% from US$679.92 million in the prior year. Gross profit was US$192.93 million and operating income was US$62.87 million. Net income for fiscal year 2023 was US$64.97 million, or US$0.82 (NT$25.73) per basic share and US$0.82 (NT$25.55) per fully diluted share. These results compared with net income of US$167.25 million, or US$2.09 (NT$61.35) per basic share and US$2.06 (NT$60.35) per fully diluted share in the prior year.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024:
- Revenue: US$114.0 ~126.0 Million
- Gross Margin: 43% ~47%
- Operating Expense: US$32.5 ~35.5 Million
On November 29, 2023, Parade announced two new eDP Tcon devices DP821 and DP823 that comply to the newly released eDP v1.5 Standard. Systems utilizing eDP version v1.5 start production in 2024 and Parade's new devices target the main-stream, high-volume display market. 120Hz is trending as the major frame rate for both consumer and commercial premium NB models. The DP821 supports display resolutions up to WQXGA (2560×1600) @120Hz, and the DP823 supports up to WUXGA (1920×1200) @120Hz. The DP821 and DP823 provide full eDP v1.5 functionality including Early Transport, Panel Replay (PR) which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh and other advanced features including GPU brand-specific variants. Both DP821 and DP823 support 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance. The new DP821 and DP823 devices offer backward compatibility with eDP 1.4b and earlier devices as well as compatibility with Source devices compliant to the new specification.
On December 6, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8481/PS8483 DP 2.1 2:1 retiming MUX/retimer family, and the PS8431 HDMI 2.1 2:1 retiming MUX for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals. PS8481 and PS8483 support DisplayPort 2.1 up to UHBR20 20Gbps per lane, delivering up to 80Gbps total bandwidth. The devices are fully compliant with VESA DP 2.1 standard. PS8431, in compliance with HDMI 2.1 specification, features FRL support up to 12Gbps and backward compatibility with TMDS up to 6Gbps. The devices support low power consumption for standby and low power states, greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices and enabling system EnergyStar compliance.
The financial figures detailed above for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2023 have not been audited or reviewed by independent accountants.
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI, DisplayPort, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Twelve Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Twelve Months ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
120,126
116,959
120,126
101,450
441,253
679,916
3,824,814
3,705,248
3,824,814
3,181,446
13,769,072
20,055,284
|Cost of goods sold
68,215
65,785
68,215
56,774
248,327
363,733
2,171,953
2,084,065
2,171,953
1,780,425
7,749,660
10,739,544
|Gross profit
51,911
51,174
51,911
44,676
192,926
316,183
1,652,861
1,621,183
1,652,861
1,401,021
6,019,412
9,315,740
|Research & development expenses
20,880
21,911
20,880
20,074
82,976
83,873
664,826
694,131
664,826
629,511
2,586,872
2,497,656
|Sales & marketing expenses
7,399
6,647
7,399
6,469
28,432
29,875
235,593
210,593
235,593
202,857
885,740
887,170
|General & administrative expenses
4,500
4,268
4,500
4,114
18,649
22,439
143,259
135,108
143,259
129,023
580,273
664,390
|Expected credit gain
-
(84)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,549)
-
-
-
-
|Total operating expenses
32,779
32,742
32,779
30,657
130,057
136,187
1,043,678
1,037,283
1,043,678
961,391
4,052,885
4,049,216
|Operating income
19,132
18,432
19,132
14,019
62,869
179,996
609,183
583,900
609,183
439,630
1,966,527
5,266,524
|Non-operating income
2,519
2,386
2,519
1,800
8,228
3,521
80,201
75,605
80,201
56,441
257,447
108,309
|Income before income taxes
21,651
20,818
21,651
15,819
71,097
183,517
689,384
659,505
689,384
496,071
2,223,974
5,374,833
|Income tax expense
1,594
1,502
1,594
1,335
6,124
16,269
50,738
47,577
50,738
41,861
190,840
476,514
|Net income
20,057
19,316
20,057
14,484
64,973
167,248
638,646
611,928
638,646
454,210
2,033,134
4,898,319
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$0.25
$0.24
$0.25
$0.18
$0.82
$2.09
$8.05
$7.71
$8.05
$5.67
$25.73
$61.35
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
79,353
79,318
79,353
80,160
79,011
79,845
79,353
79,318
79,353
80,160
79,011
79,845
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$0.25
$0.24
$0.25
$0.18
$0.82
$2.06
$8.02
$7.68
$8.02
$5.60
$25.55
$60.35
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
79,650
79,639
79,650
81,067
79,578
81,160
79,650
79,639
79,650
81,067
79,578
81,160
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
276,379
227,137
8,487,601
6,975,384
|Accounts receivable, net
54,103
34,707
1,661,511
1,065,863
|Inventories, net
122,885
145,493
3,773,792
4,468,087
|Other current assets
19,419
20,236
596,344
621,454
|Total current assets
472,786
427,573
14,519,248
13,130,788
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
12,768
16,136
392,101
495,523
|Right-of-use assets
8,409
5,302
258,252
162,812
|Intangible assets
98,528
103,038
3,025,792
3,164,291
|Deferred income tax assets
12,704
11,621
390,134
356,894
|Other non-current assets
155,748
155,044
4,783,027
4,761,390
|Total non-current assets
288,157
291,141
8,849,306
8,940,910
|Total Assets
760,943
718,714
23,368,554
22,071,698
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
51,028
13,003
1,567,047
399,308
|Other payables
44,837
100,624
1,374,728
2,970,174
|Current income tax liabilities
11,415
12,846
350,551
394,513
|Lease liabilities - current
3,241
2,656
99,534
81,569
|Other current liabilities
7,081
13,474
217,468
413,782
|Total current liabilities
117,602
142,603
3,609,328
4,259,346
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
5,168
2,646
158,718
81,243
|Total non-current liabilities
5,168
2,646
158,718
81,243
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
26,731
26,740
811,636
811,913
|Capital reserves
136,477
138,110
4,158,670
4,192,921
|Retained earnings
526,348
492,999
15,601,516
14,671,389
|Other equity
(6,722)
(14,299)
422,135
208,496
|Treasury shares
(44,661)
(70,085)
(1,393,449)
(2,153,610)
|Total equity
638,173
573,465
19,600,508
17,731,109
|Total liabilities and equity
760,943
718,714
23,368,554
22,071,698
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the year
71,097
183,517
2,223,974
5,374,833
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
21,824
21,960
679,821
654,416
|Loss on disposal of equipment
-
665
-
35
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
263
1
8,191
19,817
|Share-based compensation cost
33,480
32,529
1,029,044
969,164
|Interest income
(7,135)
(2,069)
(223,099)
(63,911)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
48,432
53,086
1,493,957
1,579,521
|Accounts receivable
(19,396)
15,675
(595,648)
481,391
|Inventories
22,608
(69,714)
694,295
(2,140,923)
|Other current assets
(26,653)
(37,354)
(815,386)
(1,078,797)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(23,441)
(91,393)
(716,739)
(2,738,329)
|Accounts payable
38,025
(27,843)
1,167,739
(855,072)
|Other payables
(8,526)
(8,977)
(261,819)
(275,698)
|Other current liabilities
(6,392)
3,430
(196,314)
105,341
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
23,107
(33,390)
709,606
(1,025,429)
|Cash inflow generated from operations
119,195
111,820
3,710,798
3,190,596
|Interest received
7,135
2,069
223,099
63,911
|Income taxes paid
(7,365)
(24,117)
(229,410)
(718,678)
|Income taxes received
-
242
-
7,219
|Net cash provided by operating activities
118,965
90,014
3,704,487
2,543,048
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
(4,078)
(5,757)
(127,044)
(171,548)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(525)
(466)
(16,342)
(13,901)
|Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits
7,670
(72,127)
235,551
(2,215,017)
|Increase in other prepayments
(14,601)
(11,997)
(454,827)
(357,512)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(11,534)
(90,347)
(362,662)
(2,757,978)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
-
2,448
-
72,937
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(3,425)
(3,663)
(106,693)
(109,154)
|Purchase of treasury shares
-
(48,277)
-
(1,547,482)
|Proceeds from exercise of disgorgement
-
-
-
11
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
25,424
34,533
760,161
959,141
|Distribution of cash dividends
(83,624)
(93,720)
(2,439,014)
(2,622,127)
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
136
76
4,059
2,244
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
(61,489)
(108,603)
(1,781,487)
(3,244,430)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
3,300
3,640
(48,121)
1,233,001
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
49,242
(105,296)
1,512,217
(2,226,359)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
227,137
332,433
6,975,384
9,201,743
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
276,379
227,137
8,487,601
6,975,384
Parade Technologies
Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109
ir@paradetech.com