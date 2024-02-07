Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Frankfurt
07.02.24
08:13 Uhr
37,440 Euro
+0,300
+0,81 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,30038,40011:07
38,30038,38011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2024 | 10:34
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver HPGRs to a copper concentrator in the Asia Pacific region

PRESS RELEASE
7 February 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark


Following a long-standing relationship with the customer, FLSmidth has received an order to supply comminution technologies to upgrade the customer's copper concentrator at a mine site in the Asia Pacific region. The grinding technology that FLSmidth will deliver is among the most environmentally friendly technologies available.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 300 million and was booked in Q1 2024. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2025.

The order includes the delivery of two High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR) Pro, which are well known to be among the most energy-efficient comminution technologies available. In addition to the HPGRs, the order includes auxiliary equipment including an electrical and automation package, first-time spares and wear parts package, site supervision and training.

The original need for the HPGRs arose from the customer's challenges of increasing ore hardness and decreasing metal grades as the mining pit deepens. To mitigate these challenges, the miner has chosen FLSmidth's market-leading HPGR Pro technology due to its well-proven and energy-efficient design. Upon installation of the equipment the miner will benefit from increased throughput capacity, lower power consumption and extended roll life.

"We always appreciate when existing customers place new orders with us. This illustrates the importance of good customer relationships and is a clear vote of confidence in our market leading technologies. This is our second large order for HPGRs within the past month, which I am very pleased about. It clearly underpins our market leading position in HPGR technologies and is fully in line with our MissionZero ambition", comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release Asia Pacific January 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d073064d-e91b-47ad-b74e-baa98be9fc15)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.