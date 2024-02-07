DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's Q324 trading update confirmed a return to organic order growth, while the decline in organic revenue reflected the expected unwind of customer inventory. The company notes that margins remain robust and it anticipates meeting the board's earnings expectations for FY24. We have reduced our revenue forecasts to reflect the strength of sterling versus a range of currencies but maintain our operating profit and EPS forecasts, resulting in a small uplift to operating margins in both years.

