Scientists from China have developed a novel optimization method for medium-depth ground source heat pumps, using an improved chaos particle swarm optimization. They coupled it with either a heat storage tank or a shallow borehole heat exchanger and found that both system typologies increase the heat pump's coefficient of performance.Researchers from China have created an optimization model for medium-depth ground source heat pumps (MD-GSHPs), using an improved chaos particle swarm optimization (CPSO) algorithm. They tested the algorithm in the simulation of both an MD-GSHP system coupled with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...