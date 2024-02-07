Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in January 2024 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 0.6% Compared to 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for January 2024, compared with January 2023.



For January 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports decreased by 1.6%, compared to January 2023. Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 1.9% and 1.0%, respectively, while Tijuana and Los Cabos presented a decrease of 7.1% and 3.8%, respectively, compared to January 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 9.6% compared to January 2023.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jan-23 Jan-24 % Change Guadalajara 991.1 911.7 (8.0%) Tijuana* 713.6 678.8 (4.9%) Puerto Vallarta 226.2 201.1 (11.1%) Los Cabos 229.8 221.4 (3.7%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 180.4 174.0 (3.5%) Hermosillo 157.4 152.2 (3.3%) Kingston 0.0 0.1 136.4% Morelia 67.3 56.2 (16.4%) Mexicali 123.4 110.8 (10.2%) La Paz 77.8 88.5 13.8% Aguascalientes 54.4 46.8 (14.0%) Los Mochis 32.2 44.0 36.5% Manzanillo 9.1 11.9 31.0% Total 2,862.6 2,697.4 (5.8%) International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jan-23 Jan-24 % Change Guadalajara 456.8 550.4 20.5% Tijuana* 393.4 349.6 (11.1%) Puerto Vallarta 460.9 498.8 8.2% Los Cabos 451.4 433.6 (3.9%) Montego Bay 449.0 491.9 9.6% Guanajuato 77.9 89.6 15.0% Hermosillo 6.6 9.0 36.1% Kingston 146.0 148.3 1.6% Morelia 56.8 55.8 (1.7%) Mexicali 0.5 0.6 21.4% La Paz 1.2 0.9 (20.5%) Aguascalientes 22.9 26.4 15.2% Los Mochis 0.6 0.8 19.6% Manzanillo 9.4 12.9 36.1% Total 2,533.4 2,668.6 5.3% Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jan-23 Jan-24 % Change Guadalajara 1,447.9 1,462.1 1.0% Tijuana* 1,107.0 1,028.4 (7.1%) Puerto Vallarta 687.1 699.9 1.9% Los Cabos 681.2 655.0 (3.8%) Montego Bay 449.0 491.9 9.6% Guanajuato 258.3 263.6 2.0% Hermosillo 164.0 161.2 (1.7%) Kingston 146.1 148.4 1.6% Morelia 124.1 112.1 (9.7%) Mexicali 123.8 111.4 (10.1%) La Paz 78.9 89.4 13.3% Aguascalientes 77.3 73.2 (5.3%) Los Mochis 32.9 44.8 36.2% Manzanillo 18.6 24.8 33.6% Total 5,396.0 5,366.1 (0.6%) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Jan-23 Jan-24 % Change Tijuana 391.0 347.5 (11.1%)

Highlights for the month:



Seats and load factors: The seats available during January 2024 decreased by 3.7%, compared to January 2023, due to the preventive revision to the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 78.8% in January 2023 to 81.4% in January 2024.



New routes:

Guadalajara - Atlanta?: Aeromexico



