Aktia Bank Plc: Aleksi Lehtonen, new CEO of Aktia, will assume his duties on 1 June 2024

7.2.2024 at 11.00 am

Aleksi Lehtonen will start in his position as CEO of Aktia on 1 June 2024.

"We are pleased that Aleksi Lehtonen will assume his duties as CEO of Aktia in June. His personality and expertise will contribute to Aktia's strategic objective of becoming the leading wealth manager bank, with customers and employees at its core. Under the leadership of Juha Hammarén, Aktia has continued its strategic development and Juha Hammarén will ensure a smooth transition together with Aleksi Lehtonen. On behalf of the board, I already at this point wish to thank Juha Hammarén for his important contributions and dedication to Aktia", said Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board.

Aleksi Lehtonen was appointed CEO of Aktia in June 2023.

