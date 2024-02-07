NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Handelsbanken (30/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (Handelsbanken) published on February 7, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Handelsbanken has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 20, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 6.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 21, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Handelsbanken (SHBA, SHBB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193405