Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906006 | ISIN: US1271903049 | Ticker-Symbol: CA8A
Tradegate
07.02.24
09:30 Uhr
326,50 Euro
+1,50
+0,46 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
322,50327,0012:11
322,00326,5012:14
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 11:24
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CACI Earns Coveted UKAS Accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025:2017, Strengthening Commitment to UK Law Enforcement

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI is delighted to announce that its Digital Forensics Laboratory has been granted accreditation by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 with compliance to the Forensic Science Regulator Code of Practice and ILAC G19. This accreditation signifies CACI's commitment to providing compliant, quality assured digital forensics services to support Law Enforcement related industries.

CACI Earns Coveted UKAS Accreditation

This achievement is particularly significant in light of the Forensic Science Regulator's Act 2021, which came into effect on 2nd October. The Act introduced a statutory requirement of compliance to the new 'Code' for Forensic Science Activities provided to the UK Criminal Justice System. The new 'Code' is crucial for ensuring the admissibility of robustness of evidence, and includes the requirement for accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for the digital forensic science activities provided by CACI from within their laboratory.

CACI's digital forensics laboratory, situated in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, has been designed to match the capabilities of law enforcement digital forensic laboratories. This enables CACI to integrate seamlessly with their clients, minimising the impact of outsourcing digital forensic investigation services and maximising the benefit for the client. The team behind the laboratory consists of highly skilled professionals with extensive experience in the digital forensics field within Law Enforcement investigations.

Richard Cockerill, Operations Director of CACI's Digital Forensics Laboratory, expressed his team's excitement about the accreditation, highlighting their dedication and expertise. He further emphasised CACI's ability to deliver high-quality digital forensic investigation services to the UK criminal justice system.

"CACI looks forward to expanding its support for both existing and new law enforcement clients. This achievement highlights the dedication and expertise of our digital forensics team. With our robust capabilities and specialist expertise, CACI is well-positioned to deliver high-quality digital forensic investigation services to the UK criminal justice system and related industries. This accreditation from UKAS is a significant milestone in our development and ongoing commitment to excellence."

Having secured ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, CACI is now actively expanding its support for both existing and new law enforcement clients.

UKAS Accreditation Details:

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 with compliance to Forensic Science Regulator Code of Practice and ILAC G19:06/2022

For full details of our Schedule for Accreditation please follow this link: 25971 Testing Single (ukas.com)

Further information on our digital forensic services can be found here: https://www.caci.co.uk/services/digital-forensics/

Media contact: Dominic Carpenter, dcarpenter@caci.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335754/CACI_UKAS_Accreditation.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caci-earns-coveted-ukas-accreditation-for-isoiec-170252017-strengthening-commitment-to-uk-law-enforcement-302055850.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.