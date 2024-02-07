CACI Earns Coveted UKAS Accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025:2017, Strengthening Commitment to UK Law Enforcement

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI is delighted to announce that its Digital Forensics Laboratory has been granted accreditation by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 with compliance to the Forensic Science Regulator Code of Practice and ILAC G19. This accreditation signifies CACI's commitment to providing compliant, quality assured digital forensics services to support Law Enforcement related industries.

This achievement is particularly significant in light of the Forensic Science Regulator's Act 2021, which came into effect on 2nd October. The Act introduced a statutory requirement of compliance to the new 'Code' for Forensic Science Activities provided to the UK Criminal Justice System. The new 'Code' is crucial for ensuring the admissibility of robustness of evidence, and includes the requirement for accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for the digital forensic science activities provided by CACI from within their laboratory.

CACI's digital forensics laboratory, situated in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, has been designed to match the capabilities of law enforcement digital forensic laboratories. This enables CACI to integrate seamlessly with their clients, minimising the impact of outsourcing digital forensic investigation services and maximising the benefit for the client. The team behind the laboratory consists of highly skilled professionals with extensive experience in the digital forensics field within Law Enforcement investigations.

Richard Cockerill, Operations Director of CACI's Digital Forensics Laboratory, expressed his team's excitement about the accreditation, highlighting their dedication and expertise. He further emphasised CACI's ability to deliver high-quality digital forensic investigation services to the UK criminal justice system.

"CACI looks forward to expanding its support for both existing and new law enforcement clients. This achievement highlights the dedication and expertise of our digital forensics team. With our robust capabilities and specialist expertise, CACI is well-positioned to deliver high-quality digital forensic investigation services to the UK criminal justice system and related industries. This accreditation from UKAS is a significant milestone in our development and ongoing commitment to excellence."

Having secured ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, CACI is now actively expanding its support for both existing and new law enforcement clients.

UKAS Accreditation Details:

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 with compliance to Forensic Science Regulator Code of Practice and ILAC G19:06/2022

