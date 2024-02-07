Vitamin Energy, Inc.: Vitamin Energy Appoints New CEO, Brittany Black

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Vitamin Energy®, the world's first clinically proven energy shot that combines body nourishing vitamins with energy boosting natural caffeine that helps adults maximize their day, is thrilled to announce the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brittany Black.

Black has been part of the Vitamin Energy team since 2018, serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer, Director of Operations and as a Board Member following an impressive career spearheading innovation and growth in manufacturing and operations management. As a distinct woman of diversity with a proven track record of impactful leadership, Black is poised to catapult Vitamin Energy to the next level. Black has been instrumental in the company's past record-breaking growth and recent major accomplishments, including:

Winner of Convenience Store News 2023 Best New Products Award

Silver Medal Winner by CStore Decisions' 2023 Hot New Products Award

"As the newly appointed CEO of Vitamin Energy, I bring over 15 years of invaluable experience in manufacturing and operations management, with a remarkable journey that began at Vitamin Energy's infancy in 2018. From humble beginnings, both Vitamin Energy and I share a common thread of resilience and growth. I am thrilled to lead Vitamin Energy into a new chapter, steering the company towards revolutionizing the market and building on our shared legacy of determination and success," said Black.

According to Amazon Category Data, Vitamin Energy has the highest Customer Lifetime Value in the Energy Shot category, which highlights the average customer uses Vitamin Energy for 4+ years and drinks it every week, thanks in large part to Black's contributions over the years. Recognized as the #2 Premium Energy Shot brand on the market, the sugar and carb-free proprietary blend of vitamins in each shot of Vitamin Energy is precisely designed to support specific health functions while fueling energy, from immune support to recovery and improving mood, without excessive caffeine. In addition, Vitamin Energy is the world's first clinically proven energy shot on the market. For this reason, the company is rapidly gaining distribution channels and attracting new customers to the energy shot market. The company's many distribution partners include household names like Caseys, Circle K, GNC, Pilot Flying J, Meijer, Mapco, and more. Vitamin Energy is currently in stores nationwide in over 20,000 retailers.

